The Lakers finally won their first game of their playoff series against the Nuggets this past Saturday night and the good news keep coming as rival Jamal Murray has been listed as questionable for Monday’s Game 5 in Colorado. The announcement was made on Sunday afternoon, as the Denver star has a left calf strain.

The point guard has been averaging 21.5 points per match during this series and was responsible for the game-winning shot in Game 2. Nevertheless, Jamal has been dropping only 38% from the field and 21% from beyond the arc.

Even though the reigning champions could wrap things up this Monday night with a win, they could still lose their player for an extended period of time, especially as calf strains commonly linger on.

Jamal Murray is Questionable with a Left Calf Strain- But I expect him to play. That said, the Lakers should absolutely attack him and push his gimpy calf to its limits. Thought Austin Reaves did a great job forcing Murray to work defensively in Game 4. pic.twitter.com/FfLPUgHTnH — Lakers Legacy (@LakersLegacyPod) April 29, 2024

The Los Angeles team avoided elimination this weekend after losing three-consecutive contests against their bitter opponents. The purple and gold needed four of their starters to hit more than 20 points to finally beat Denver 119-108. “We get another opportunity to go play one more game, and if we win, come back and play another one and keep moving from there.

“Odds aren’t stacked in our favor, but anytime we can keep ourselves floating above water and give ourselves an opportunity to do something special, we’re up for the challenge,” Austin Reaves said.

LeBron James, who inspired his team with his 30-point exhibition this past Saturday, agrees with his teammate. “The only opportunity for us is just to play the next game,” he said. “And we’ve given ourselves another life. We’ve given ourselves another lifeline, and it’s a one-game series for us.”

Despite no team in NBA history has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit, the 39-year-old is well aware that tonight’s match is do-or-die. “Monday’s game is the most important game of the season for us, and we understand that and we know that, so it’s that stage where you lose, you’re done,” the power forward expressed. “You win and you keep going.”

NBA fans and experts believe that many players in the Lakers roster still have a lot to prove themselves this Monday

Even though D’Angelo Russell outplayed rival star Jamal Murray this weekend, while scoring 21 points on 8-for-15 shooting with a plus-15 rating, purple and gold fans believe he must still prove himself this Monday in Game 5.

Even his own coach Darvin Ham has been asked about his point guard many times, but he made sure he told everyone that they knew he still has confidence in the 28-year-old. However, Russell told the press he doesn’t need anyone’s blessing but his own.

“I believe in myself more than anybody. I don’t need that, but I appreciate it,” Russell responded, when asked about what he thought about Ham’s remarks. The guard is well aware that he surpassed Murray’s performance on Saturday, who hit 22 points but with 9-for-23 shooting.

LeBron has also dissed some doubters who believe that Anthony Davis can still do better. “AD doesn’t have to prove anything to anybody,” James said. “He’s one of the best bigs we have in the game, one of the best bigs in the world. And he’s showing that again through the first four games.”