Ever since Austin Rivers dared to say that NBA players could fit into the NFL, but that it didn’t necessarily went the other way around, fans and experts around the United States have initiated a heated debate over his statement. Now, even football players are having a say at it, explaining why they don’t think basketball is a complicated sport.

One of them is none other than Cowboys star Micah Parsons, who weighed into the debate after former guard Lou Williams went on the Underground Lounge podcast to say that “everybody should respect everybody’s craft.”

The three-time Sixth Player of the Year winner doesn’t believe there are 30 NBA player who could play in the NFL, and vice versa. “My problem where this conversation is going is I don’t like the fact that the NFL players are saying, their argument is, ‘Y’all soft. Y’all flop.’ This and that,” Williams said.

Cooper DeJean says that a lot of NFL players could play in the NBA "There are a lot of other NFL players; I think you can find 30 to play in the NBA today, right now. You saw Puka playing in the celebrity All-Star game, Micah Parsons." (Via @UpAndAdamsShow ) pic.twitter.com/dlyCqjRpAf — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) May 8, 2024

“Let’s be clear, y’all motherf—ers flop too. Is football more than running, jumping, catching? Hell yeah. It’s agility It’s smart. It’s chess. It’s being able to beat your man off the line. Trying to teach somebody in front of you that’s trying to beat you off the line,” he insisted.

Lou’s only problem is with those now disrespecting basketball. “I respect all of that s—. But when we start getting into the conversation about basketball players being soft this and that, basketball is way more contact than we get credit for. There’s p—ies on both sides, bro.

“I don’t want this conversation to get swayed like we the only ones p—ies. No, no. I see some of y’all n—-s catching that ball getting down too. Let’s not make this a physicality conversation. Let’s talk about skill,” Williams explained.

Parsons, who recently scored 37 points and grabbed 16 rebounds in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game in February, responded to the former athlete on X. “I dead a– watch mf go 0 points and play 30 minutes ! I it ain’t hard to dunk or make a lay up,” he posted.

As the debate caught fire, Austin Rivers felt the need to further explain his statement and not cave into controversy

It all started last week when Rivers made the bold claim that he knew at least 30 NBA players who could fit seamlessly into the NFL, during an interview on The Pat McAfee Show. “You cannot take 30 NFL players and put them in the NBA,” the former player then said.

After all the criticism that has ensued in the past days, Austin felt the need to further explain his points. “@JJWatt played 11 years [in the NBA] broski. Might play next year in fact… that would make it 12,” he wrote in a post, “..like someone I know. Respect your [sic] a football legend holding it down for the bros. My comments weren’t meant to be disrespectful. Only a point to how athletically gifted SOME NBA players are…”

Rivers then proceeded to give a couple of examples of players he knows for a fact that would excel in the football world, while admitting that he himself wouldn’t be able to succeed in the NFL.

“U don’t think Ant man [Anthony Edwards] could make that transition to the NFL? Wide receiver? Prime Lebron? Zion [Williamson]? Prime d rose [Derrick Rose] or [Russell] Westbrook? Aaron Gordon at tight end? Now give me yours for the NFL to the NBA… I’ll wait. Notice I never said myself btw. So easy on the shade towards me,” he expressed.