Atlanta Hawks Expected to Pursue Trades for Trae Young

After the Atlanta Hawks landed the first overall draft pick in the NBA Draft Lottery, many expect them to trade Trae Young this offseason. The team is expected to pursue multiple offers for the All-Star guard. Both Trae Young and Dejounte Murray were the subject of trade rumors all throughout the regular season. Now, many expect the Spurs to strike with two picks in the top-10 and net Victor Wembanyama a terrific co-star. Regardless, the Hawks are going to carefully survey which team can put together the best package for their sharp-shooting guard.

Hawks Expected to Entertain Offers for Trae Young

Trae Young’s Numbers

After looking at Trae Young’s numbers, one can see why he will be heavily coveted on the trade market. He is a three-time All-Star, one-time All-NBA Team member, and was also on the All-Rookie Team during his first season in the league. Throughout Young’s career, he has averaged 25.5 points, 9.5 assists, 1.0 steals per game, a three-point shooting percentage of 35.5 percent, and a field goal percentage of 43.6 percent.

The six-foot-one guard also possesses a career player efficiency rating of 21.9 to go along with a true shooting percentage of 58.1 percent. Not to mention, Young also has a career offensive box plus/minus rating of 5.2. Trae Young has carved out a nice career for himself in Atlanta. However, with their current state and them having the first pick in the draft, many expect Young to end up with the Spurs throwing lob passes to the electrifying Victor Wembanyama.

San Antonio Considered One of Most Likely Destinations for Star Point Guard

The Spurs had the second-best odds of being Young’s next destination only a few days ago. These odds have certainly improved after the NBA Draft Lottery. Remember, the Spurs have two top-10 draft picks to entice the Hawks in a possible deal. Wembanyama already looks to be the next face of the league after winning the Rookie of the Year.

If he is paired with a star guard, then the Western Conference will be in deep trouble. With head coach, Greg Popovich, still at the helm, the Spurs could find themselves back in the thick of the playoff picture. As for Atlanta, they have a great opportunity to kick off a rebuilding phase in solid fashion. The Hawks have been in the middle of the pack for the last couple of years now. The opportunity to have three top-10 picks (if they do trade with the Spurs), including the first overall pick would be a perfect way to start a rebuilding process.