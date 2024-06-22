The Los Angeles Lakers have officially found their next head coach. They have reportedly agreed to terms with former NBA player and analyst, J.J. Redick. The deal is for four years and $32 million. Redick will make about eight million per year according to The Athletic. One major concern is that the former shooting guard has no professional coaching experience. However, the Los Angeles Lakers seem to have a plan to help with his learning curve. Many are also interested to see the dynamic between he and LeBron James considering they hosted a podcast together.

Los Angeles Lakers Agree to Four-Year, $32 Million Deal With J.J. Redick

Can J.J. Redick Thrive as a Head Coach?

J.J. Redick is due to have his fair share of struggles as a first-time head coach. However, the Lakers plan to surround him with an elite coaching staff which should help Redick navigate his first season. LeBron James reportedly wants Rajon Rondo as an assistant coach, another former player who had an incredible basketball IQ.

It should also be noted that Lakers GM, Rob Pelinka, loved the fact that J.J. Redick is able to connect with players and establish close relationships with them. If there is one thing about Rob Pelinka and the Los Angeles Lakers, it is that they should have no trouble filling out a solid coaching staff to help Redick overcome his learning curve. Still, the Los Angeles Lakers have their work cut out for them for next year. Especially if they want to return to the upper echelon of the competitive Western Conference.

The Lakers’ Current Projection

Per FanDuel, the Lakers currently have odds of +4,000 odds of winning next year’s NBA Finals. Considering this, they still have an uphill battle if they want to be considered championship contenders. LeBron James could still test free agency though it is expected for him to re-sign with the team.

Even then, the Lakers are looking at building around an aging superstar, be it as great as James is at 39 years old. The Lakers will also need a legitimate third option. As solid as Austin Reeves is, a team where he is the third best player is most likely not contending for a title. A player such as Lauri Markkanen would be an ideal fit for this current Los Angeles core. All in all, J.J. Redick certainly has his work cut out for him as takes over the reigns of this Lakers team.