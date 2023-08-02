Sometimes in sports, all it can take to turn a team’s fortunes around is a new look. That is something the Phoenix Suns are hoping to accomplish this coming year. After a less than stellar playoff run with the likes of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Chris Paul, the Suns have been busy this offseason. They parted ways with the journeyman, Chris Paul, and also traded for Bradley Beal. It does not seem as if they are done as they recently announced the players will have a new look going into the new year and a new era of Phoenix basketball.

Phoenix Suns Unveil New Uniforms for Next Season

The New Phoenix Suns Jerseys

The new Phoenix Suns jerseys are a blend of the modern design and the classic throwbacks.

“The sunburst is an iconic design that is one of the most popular among Suns fans; it represents some of the most defining moments in our team’s history,” said the Chief Executive Officer, Josh Bartelstein. “These new uniforms seamlessly blend the nostalgia of the past with the excitement of the future as we begin the next great era of Suns basketball.” https://twitter.com/Suns/status/1686361291840278528?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1686361291840278528%7Ctwgr%5E5035d95bab992f17e5a3ff55872cc75fd34c1733%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nba.com%2Fnews%2Fsuns-unveil-new-set-of-uniforms-for-2023-24-season

The general consensus of the fans is positive for the most part. Of course, there will always be a few resistant to change in any facet of sports. However, the Suns have seemingly pulled off a successful update to their already slick-looking jerseys. We will see if they can withstand the test of time.

The Details

The jerseys are reportedly designed by Centercourt Studios. As one may have already seen in the video, the Icon and Association Edition jerseys showcase a streaking sunburst with an embroidered Suns wordmark above stitched drop shadow numbers. This is certainly a nod to the past. As for the shorts, they feature an asymmetrical design with the Phoenix wordmark and a continuation of the jersey’s streaking pattern. The team’s primary icon logo is centered on the beltline.

The jerseys will eventually be available to fans at the Footprint Center and on the team shop online. One can certainly expect plenty of Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal jerseys to be sold in this new format with Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton also in the mix. The Phoenix Suns may still be searching for a title, but one has to give credit where it is due. The team seemingly always has terrific uniforms year after year.

NBA Betting Content You May Like