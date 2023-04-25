Jimmy Butler’s Historic Performance Propels Heat to a 3-1 Lead

Jimmy Butler has always elevated his play come playoff time. This season is no different as he has his eighth-seeded Heat up 3-1 against the Milwaukee Bucks, who had the best regular season record. In game three, Butler made playoff history with an outstanding 56 point performance. Miami found themselves down many times during this game, however, their superstar turned in a Michael Jordan like performance during clutch time. While the series is not over, this game certainly sucked some of the life out of the contending Bucks.

Jimmy Butler Makes History With His 56 Point Performance

Miami Takes Commanding 3-1 Lead Over Milwaukee

Giannis has been dealing with a bad back all series long. He exited the game early in game one and has already missed game two and three. In game four, the former MVP gave it a go, but was still clearly in pain at times. The Greek Freak finished the night with 26 points, 13 assists, and 10 rebounds giving him a triple-double. Giannis even had a clutch layup with an and-one finish down the stretch that put Milwaukee back in the lead. Then, Butler went nuclear. Momentum plays a huge role in the playoffs and does not discriminate based on a team’s seeding. After the Heat’s impressive 119-114 win over the Bucks, Milwaukee is in serious jeopardy of losing to this scrappy eight seed.

Jimmy Butler’s Historic Performance

With his 56 point outing, Jimmy Butler recorded the fourth best game in terms of points scored during a playoff game in NBA history. The other three performances include Jordan’s 63 point outing, Elgin Baylor’s 61 point game, and Donovan Mitchell with 57 most recently during the 2020 NBA Bubble. Butler could not miss in the waning moments of the fourth quarter as he single-handedly seized the momentum. It did not matter where he was at on the floor either considering he hit a couple of clutch three-point shots along with a mid-range jump-shot. At one point, the former Chicago Bull even drove the lane and got an and-one opportunity. To go along with Butler’s 56 points, he also grabbed nine total rebounds and shot an efficient 67.9 percent from the field.

What makes this even more impressive is that Miami did not have a single player who came close to cracking 20 points of their own. However, despite being short-handed, the team still got key contributions in other areas. Kevin Love came in and showed why he is a veteran and a champion as he had some key defensive stops in the first half. Not to mention, Duncan Robinson found his stroke from beyond the arc. However, the man of the night was clearly Jimmy Butler who showed that no team can ever overlook him, no matter what seed his respective squad is ranked.

