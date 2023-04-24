Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (lower back) is questionable for Monday night’s Game 4 matchup against the Miami Heat in the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

The Bucks have been without Antetokounmpo since the two-time MVP suffered a bruised lower back injury in Milwaukee’s 130-117 loss to Miami in Game 1. The Greek Freak scored six points before exiting after 11 minutes of action.

According to a few NBA betting sites, the Boston Celtics are now the top favorite to win the championship. Sportsbooks show the Bucks with second-shortest odds, followed by the Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets.

Sources: Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo will return to the lineup in Game 4 vs. Heat tonight barring any setbacks. Antetokounmpo missed Games 2 and 3 with a lower back contusion. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 24, 2023

Barring any major setbacks, Giannis Antetokounmpo will return to the lineup in Game 4. In 63 starts of the regular season, Antetokounmpo scored career highs of 31.1 points and 11.2 field goals per game. Plus, the forward averaged an NBA-best usage percentage of 38.8% and led the league in free throw attempts (772).

Along with logging 11.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game, the 10-year veteran shot 55.3% from the floor and 64.5% at the foul line. The seven-time All-Star finished fifth in points (1,959), ninth in rebounds (742), fourth in field goals (707), and second in defensive rating (107.8).

Furthermore, Wesley Matthews (calf) is the only other player listed on Milwaukee’s injury report. Matthews is listed as questionable for Monday night’s road game. Including the regular season, the 14-year veteran has missed a total of 32 games so far this season.

Additionally, for notable betting trends, the Bucks are 1-4 ATS in their last five contests. The point total has gone over in all five of Milwaukee’s past five games. And the Bucks are 0-5 in their previous five road games against Miami. For the Bucks to avoid a two-game deficit, Giannis Antetokounmpo has to play in this one.

Meanwhile, the Heat are dealing with various injuries as well. Jimmy Butler (gluteus) and Nikola Jokic (back) are questionable for Game 4. Bam Adebayo (hamstring) is also listed as probable. Not to mention, while Tyler Herro (hand) remains out indefinitely, Victor Oladipo (knee) has been ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Miami is 4-1 ATS in its last five games. The point total has gone over in seven of the Heat’s past nine meetings versus Eastern Conference opponents. However, they’re also 1-4 ATS in their previous five contests played on a Monday.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Bucks have a 67.4% chance of defeating Miami away in Game 4. This percentage should increase prior to tip-off if Antetokounmpo is upgraded to probable. Sportsbooks show Milwaukee as a seven-point favorite over Miami at Kaseya Center.

