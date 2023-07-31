Jimmy Butler Could Seek “Beyond Jaylen Brown Money”

Jimmy Butler has proven time and time again that he is a top-10 player in the league. He did so again this season by willing the eighth-seeded Heat all the way to a Finals appearance. They lost to the eventual champion, Denver Nuggets, in five games, but the run was still one for the ages. Now, per Ira Winderman, the Miami small forward could seek to become the highest paid player in the league on his next extension.

Jimmy Butler Could Look for Massive Pay Day

Jimmy Butler’s Impact

Jimmy Butler is certainly going to get a pay day. Whether it is more than Jaylen Brown’s extension is another question. Butler may be getting older, but he is still effective. Last season was no exception as he averaged 22.9 points, 5.9 total rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game as the Miami’s first option. He also tallied a defensive rating of 112 to go along with 1.8 steals per game.

However, the playoffs are where he truly elevates his play. During this past year’s playoffs, Butler tallied numbers of 26.9 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game. Butler also averaged 1.8 steals per game throughout these playoffs showcasing his elite defensive prowess against some of the best in the NBA. One can be sure that this will be a talking point when the time comes to discuss a new contract extension.

Does he Deserve to be the Highest Paid Player in the NBA?

The Heat are certainly going to have their hands full negotiating with Butler’s camp. However, what they have going for them is that he is going on 34 years of age. Not many teams will want to pay an aging star, no matter how great they are, that much money. Miami is already trying their best to trade for Portland Trail Blazers star point guard, Damian Lillard.

If they do pull this deal off, then it will certainly handicap some of their finances to afford their other stars for the future. Do not forget, Bam Adebayo is also on the roster and is an integral part of their interior defense. He is also widely considered a top-five center in the NBA right now. With that in mind, Adebayo is also eventually going to want a renewed contract. All in all, time will tell if Jimmy Butler eventually becomes the highest paid player in the league.

