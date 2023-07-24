A lot has been said ever since Golden State traded in for Chris Paul last month. As the days go by and the Warriors squad is preparing for the upcoming campaign, the players have been leaking some tasty insights on how they’ve put their past rivalries in the past and are embracing a future on the court together.

The veteran star has already played in five different NBA clubs throughout his 18-season career, so he’s no stranger to the feeling of heading to a new franchise. The 38-year-old now shares that this new chapter playing with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green will create a team that most opponents will fear.

When mentioning his potential on-court chemistry with Green, the former Suns player confessed that he laments rival players who will have to face them this upcoming 2023/24 NBA season.

“Yeah, Draymond is uhh … I feel sorry for the other teams that’s got to play against both of us. Because he’s always been very vocal, as I am. I’ve always thrived with guys like that,” Paul expressed.

The Golden State newcomer has always been known to be very outspoken about his feelings, just as Green, and he knows they’ve both made many enemies in the NBA throughout the years.

“I think when you compete against a team for so long and so hard that you have to have some type of appreciation for them, and the way that they play and the way that they share the ball and the selflessness of all the different guys on the team,” the point guard said.

Not too long ago, Green admitted that he’s resented his new teammate in the past, but he knows that Paul is a great professional and looks foward to competing together.

“It’s no sugarcoating what as happened all these years, it’s real life, man,” said the four-time champion. “… I’ve publicly said I didn’t like Chris before. I’m just not going to be like ‘Oh man that changed now he my teammate.’ No, I look forward to talking amongst men. I look forward to working with another dog.”

Team owner Joe Lacob explained the decision behind trading for the former Phoenix superstar

Golden State team owner Joe Lacob referred to Paul’s trade as a “multi-faceted decision”, explaining that the team needed to change.

“We had to change something,” he said. “While it’s a short-term move, Chris Paul is a fabulous Hall of Famer who will I think certainly help our second unit, help our first unit if he plays there, wherever he plays, he’s a tremendous guy.”

One of the main objectives for Lacob is to make sure Curry, Thompson and Green retire wearing the Warriors jersey. Klay is to become an unrestricted free agent next offseason, and now that Jordan Poole is in Washington, they now have more budget to offer him a better deal to stay.

“Certainly, we’d like Steph, Draymond and Klay to retire as Warriors,” Lacob revealed. “That is my goal, our goal, and I think it’s a good likelihood that’ll happen.”