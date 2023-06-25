Deandre Ayton and the Phoenix Suns have been a hot topic ever since their second-round exit. After struggling in the postseason with some even questioning his effort, many believed the Suns were ready to trade the former first overall pick.

Especially after the team parted ways with Chris Paul, all signs pointed to Phoenix almost completely re-tooling their roster to build around Devin Booker, Bradley Beal, and Kevin Durant. The Suns were reportedly in trade talks with the Philadelphia 76ers to land Tobias Harris, but wanted a third team involved to take on Deandre Ayton. Now, it seems as if this fell through with the team now willing to keep Ayton on the roster for the upcoming season.

Phoenix Suns Willing to Keep Deandre Ayton

How Deandre Ayton Will Fit Alongside Phoenix’s New Big Three

While Deandre Ayton has certainly been on the receiving end of many jokes after this season, he is still one of the better big men in the league who should not be overlooked. The Suns’ new trio of Beal, Booker, and Durant is already going to be lethal. Having a center who averaged 18.0 points, 10.0 total rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game also on the floor will make Phoenix a top-five team in the Western Conference once again.

He most likely will not make any All-Star Games anytime soon, but if he comes into this next year with a chip on his shoulder willing to do what it takes to succeed with this new rotation, then he could be in for a resurgent season in many ways. Phoenix should still entertain offers if the right one comes their way, but the Suns still have a scary starting lineup with Deandre Ayton still on the roster.

The Ramifications of Keeping the Big Man

While the Suns do now plan to keep Deandre Ayton, it will certainly handicap their financial flexibility. Phoenix is already strapped having the trio of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and the newly added Bradley Beal. Their bench depth is once again going to be a huge question mark and the team is limited in who they can afford this offseason. As a result, they will have to focus on signing players to minimum contracts.

With them keeping Ayton on the books now, Phoenix will have over $185 million for the four star players. The team is already taking a significant risk by relying heavily on an offensive-minded trio with a questionable second unit. We will see if Ayton can fit into the system next season.

