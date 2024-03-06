De’Aaron Fox Averaging 2.2 Steals Per Game in Past Five Games

De’Aaron Fox is one of the craftiest point guards in the league and has blossomed into Sacramento’s foundational piece. He and his co-star, Domantas Sabonis, have formed one of the more underappreciated duos in the NBA. Many also feel as if Fox was snubbed from this year’s All-Star Game and for good reason. His current season totals are 26.8 points, 4.2 total rebounds, 5.7 assists per game, and an effective field goal percentage of 54.0 percent. However, one facet of De’Aaron Fox’s game that is going relatively unnoticed is his improved defense. He is currently averaging a career-best 1.9 steals per game on the year, but the past five games have really showcased his defensive skillset.

De’Aaron Fox Showcasing Defensive Capabilities as of Late

His Impressive Past Five Games

De’Aaron Fox has been terrific for Sacramento in the past five matchups despite the team’s inconsistencies. Fox is tallying 2.2 steals per game in the past five games and is not shying away from any challenges. He is also tallying 4.0 defensive rebounds per game to go along with a plus/minus rating of +6.6 in this span. During this time frame, the Sacramento Kings point guard is also averaging 27.6 points, 5.6 total rebounds, 6.9 assists per game, and a field goal percentage of 53.8 percent. However, the six-foot-three guard deserves praise for his defensive prowess. Some notable players he has had to guard this season include Mike Conley, Darius Garland, and Stephen Curry among others.

When matched up with Garland in two different games this year, Fox has only allowed four points and held the Cleveland guard to 33.3 percent shooting from the field in 11 matchup minutes. Against Curry, Fox has only allowed the greatest shooter in NBA history to score 16 points in three matchups this year. Just recently, the Sacramento Kings lost to the Chicago Bulls. However, Fox held his own against Coby White, who is a favorite to win Most Improved Player of the Year. In said matchup, De’Aaron Fox recorded a double-double consisting of 20 points, 10 assists, and recorded a steal.

If the past five games are any indication, Fox is getting more comfortable as an on-ball defender. This is great news for the Sacramento Kings going forward. Especially since they currently rank 21st in team defensive efficiency. A statistic that is below average to say the least. If the star point guard can continue to a defensive pest, then Sacramento should have no problems returning to the playoff this year.