Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis recorded his 16th triple-double of the season in Friday night’s 135-106 win over the Denver Nuggets, passing Nikola Jokic for the most triple-doubles this season.

Jokic is second with 15, followed by Luka Doncic (9), Giannis Antetokounmpo (7), LeBron James (3), Scottie Barnes (2), Anthony Davis (2), Joel Embiid (2), and Josh Hart (2).

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Kings hold 16th-ranked odds to win this season’s championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks.

Domantas Sabonis (17 points, 17 rebounds, 10 assists) has passed Nikola Jokić for the most triple-doubles this season 📈#Kings ⎹ #NBA pic.twitter.com/3UNLqyEfnC — Basketball Reference (@bball_ref) February 10, 2024



Sabonis, 27, ended his outing against Denver with 17 points, 17 rebounds, 10 assists, and one steal in 31 minutes of action. He finished 7-of-9 (77.8%) shooting from the field and hit a pair of free throws.

“Going against the best is always more exciting, more fun,” the three-time all-Star said about facing Jokic. “You always want to challenge yourself as a competitor. As a competitor, you always want to go against the best.”

Sabonis has registered a triple-double in three of the Kings’ last four games.

Sacramento Kings star Domantas Sabonis grabbed a career-high 26 rebounds vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Furthermore, Sabonis could become the second Kings player in the Sacramento era to lead the NBA in triple-doubles. Chris Webber shared the league lead of five with Jason Kidd during the 1999-2000 season.

In Sacramento’s 103-94 victory against the Memphis Grizzlies on Jan. 29, the Gonzaga product notched 20 points, a career-high 26 rebounds, and five assists in 38 minutes played.

Through 51 games this season, Sabonis is averaging 19.8 points and career highs of 13.2 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game. Plus, he’s shooting a career-best 62.2% from the floor.

Domantas Sabonis and De’Aaron Fox are the first pair of Kings teammates since 2016 to each record 15+ PTS & 10+ AST. pic.twitter.com/teWw3TdkJJ — StatMamba (@StatMamba) February 10, 2024



Despite leading the NBA this season in triple-doubles, total rebounds (673), rebounds per game, and defensive rebounds (513), Sabonis did not receive his fourth All-Star selection.

The eight-year veteran also ranks fifth in offensive rebounds (160) this season, fourth in assists (417), 10th in true shooting percentage (66.2%), fourth in minutes played (1,810), and fourth in win shares (7.7).

While with the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2016-17 season, guard Russell Westbrook logged 42 triple-doubles, setting the NBA record for the most in a single season.

Westbrook is also the league’s all-time leader in career triple-doubles with 198. Oscar Robertson is second with 181, followed by Magic Johnson (138), Jokic (120), James (110), Kidd (107), and other all-time greats.