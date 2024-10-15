Kings’ De’Aaron Fox Turns Down Three-Year, $165M Extension

Sacramento Kings star De’Aaron Fox is bypassing a three-year, $165 million maximum extension this year so he and his representative, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, can position the All-Star guard to sign a larger deal in the 2025 offseason, per ESPN’s Shams Charania.

Fox, who turns 27 on Dec. 20, has been eligible to sign the extension before the start of the regular season. By waiting until next summer, he would be able to ink a four-year, $229 million maximum extension. If Fox is named to an All-NBA team, he would be eligible to sign a five-year, $345 million supermax deal.

Reporting for NBA Today on Sacramento Kings cornerstone De’Aaron Fox bypassing a $165 million max extension as a larger deal looms in 2025 offseason: pic.twitter.com/ei8hJaTdwq — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 14, 2024

According to Spotrac, Fox is slated to be a free agent in 2026. The former NBA Clutch Player of the Year is set to make nearly $35 million this season and $37 million next season under his current deal.

In 74 games (all starts) last season with Sacramento, Fox averaged career highs of 26.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.0 steals, and 35.9 minutes per contest. Plus, he shot 46.5% from the field, 36.9% from 3-point range, and 73.8% at the free throw line.

Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox averaged a career-high 26.6 points and led the NBA in steals last season

Fox led the NBA in both steals (150) and steals per game (2.0) in 2023-24. Additionally, he finished ninth in points (1,966), seventh in field goals (720), 16th in 3-pointers (214), 14th in minutes played (2,659), and ninth in usage percentage (31%).

On another subject, Fox signed a signature shoe deal in October 2023. He became the first NBA player to sign an endorsement deal with Under Armour’s Curry Brand. Fox’s signature shoe is set to be released this fall.

Moreover, Kings owner Vivek Ranadive and other front office members spoke with Fox before executing various offseason plans. The organization made several moves to upgrade the roster, including the trade for All-Star forward DeMar DeRozan.

Sacramento also acquired Jalen McDaniels from the Toronto Raptors in exchange for Davion Mitchell, Sasha Vezenkov, the draft rights to Jamal Shead (No. 45 pick), and the Portland Trail Blazers’ 2025 second-round pick. Malik Monk signed a four-year, $77.98 million contract with the team as well.

The Kings open their regular season at home Oct. 24 against the Minnesota Timberwolves.