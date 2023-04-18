The Sacramento Kings have gone up 2-0 against the defending champion, Golden State Warriors. Yes, you read that right. It was a physical matchup filled with drama, ejections, and taunting. However, the home team came away victorious. Largely in part due to the effort from the likely Clutch Player of the Year, De’Aaron Fox.

The Warriors made a valiant comeback effort in the fourth quarter, but when things started getting away from the Kings, their All-Star point guard was there to weather the storm. With his performance in game two after a strong effort in game one, the NBA is witnessing the emergence of a superstar in arguably the fastest player in the league.

Sacramento Kings Take 2-0 Series Lead Behind Another Clutch Effort From De’Aaron Fox

De’Aaron Fox’s Strong Effort

Once again, Fox was sensational during the clutch minutes. Not only did he outplay Stephen Curry, he also showed that he was the best player on the court all night long. On the night, Fox came away with 24 points, five total rebounds, nine assists, and even four steals. However, it was the fourth quarter where the Kentucky product showed his value. In just two games already, the All-Star point guard already has 26 fourth quarter points.

One of these buckets included a clutch three-point shot that was a dagger with a little over two minutes left in tonight’s game. The best players in the league always perform at the highest level during the clutch minutes and that is what De’Aaron Fox has done all season long. His stellar offensive play, clutch performances, and leadership qualities have elevated Fox to superstar consideration.

Other Key Players in Sacramento’s Victory

De’Aaron Fox was not the only Sacramento King who was impressive in their game two victory. Their other All-Star, Domantas Sabonis, had a bounce-back performance with 24 points, nine rebounds, and four assists despite being roughed up all night (one will see one example in the video below.)

Draymond Green stomps on Domantas Sabonis. He was hit with a flagrant 2 foul and ejected. pic.twitter.com/gYWvNO9lHR — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 18, 2023

The role players were also integral for the Kings. Malik Monk provided 18 points off the bench while shooting 42.9 percent from beyond the arc. Davion Mitchell was also impressive with 14 points, a clutch three-point shot down the stretch, and did as good of a job a defender can do harassing Steph Curry at every opportunity. Of course, Kevin Huerter, also known as Red Velvet, had a nice outing as he came away with 15 points, five rebounds, and a couple of blocked shots as well. It was a total team effort for Sacramento. However, it is time for NBA peers to start considering De’Aaron Fox a top-20 player in the league after tonight’s performance.

