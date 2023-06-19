NBA players and analysts react to the ‘horrific’ Chris Paul trade to Wizards that brings Bradley Beal to Suns

Most of the reactions on Twitter are of incredulity, as few can understand how the Wizards let go their main star so easily, especially as Beal recently had signed a five-year supermax contract for $251 million starting this past campaign.

“They didn’t get a single 1st rd pick??” said New York Knicks guard Josh Hart. While former NBA forward Chandler Parsons had no filter to hide his opinion. “What a horrific trade for the Wizards,” he expressed.

Check out the following video that compiles most reactions from other NBA athletes:

Other sports reporters such a Gerald Bourguet, are still trying to figure out why Washington rejected Miami’s proposal, as the Phoenix negotiation seems almost too good to be true.

“I remain surprised the Wizards opted for the Suns’ offer over Miami’s, but that no-trade clause for Beal must’ve loomed large there. Now it’s a question of how the Suns round out the rest of their roster, and it feels like a Deandre Ayton trade is their best avenue to do so,” the lead Suns writer and podcast co-host posted.

Some reactions are a love letter dedicated to Paul’s three-year impact in Phoenix, as he helped rebuild the franchise

Some tweets are dedicated to Chris Paul’s memorable contribution to the Suns, as he was part of the squad that reached the Finals two years ago only to lose to the Milwaukee Bucks. However, most consider him one of the main reasons why the Phoenix team has returned to the top of the NBA in recent years.

“Chris Paul should go down as one of the greatest Suns ever,” assured Kellan Orson, who covers the team on AZ Sports. “Anytime we see an epic individual playoff performance in the future, his closeout efforts will be among what those are stacked up against. He’s right up there with Booker, Jones and Williams for turning it around here.”

Other sport analysts dedicated their respect for new Phoenix owner Mat Ishbia, who has completed some impressive deals ever since he arrived in Arizona this year.

“In four months since becoming owner of the Suns, Mat Ishbia has acquired Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal. The trio of Devin Booker, Durant and Beal combined will make over $150 million per year from 2024-2026. Ishbia and the Suns don’t seem fazed one bit by the new CBA penalties that were put in place to help prevent superteams,” wrote NBA insider Evan Sidery.