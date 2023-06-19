NBA
NBA players and analysts react to the ‘horrific’ Chris Paul trade to Wizards that brings Bradley Beal to Suns
Social media has erupted in disbelief after the latest blockbuster move from the Suns, as they’ve been able to trade in for All-Star Bradley Beal by exchanging 38-year-old Chris Paul, reserve shooting guard Landry Shament and several future second-round draft picks to Washington.
This Sunday both parts finally agreed on the deal after the Heat were also on the Wizards‘ menu, awaiting for an answer to bring Beal to Miami. However, with both options on the table, the team from DC decided the opportunity in Arizona was a better choice.
After the Denver Nuggets won the championship last week, this has been the most impressive transfer so far this summer. Also, it’s the second major move from the Valley team this year, as Kevin Durant came in from the Brooklyn Nets back in February.
29-year-old Beal was a third overall draft pick that has been 11 years in the league, and has proven himself as one of the NBA’s top scorer for most of his tenure as a professional.
