The Los Angeles Lakers are seemingly always in the market for a big-name star. It does not matter if they are the defending champions, or a lottery team the season before, there will always be speculation of an All-Star joining them in the offseason. This offseason is no different as many peers have linked names such as Donovan Mitchell and Trae Young to the historic franchise. However, one under-the-radar All-Star is now being dubbed the Lakers’ dream target. That would be Lauri Markkanen. The Utah Jazz star may not be the splashiest name out there, but he would certainly be a great fit for the Lakers.

Lauri Markkanen a “Dream Target,” for the Lakers

Lauri Markkanen’s Potential Fit With the Lakers

If the Lakers were to successfully trade for the one-time All-Star, it would give their offense an added dimension. He would help stretch the floor and fit alongside Anthony Davis in the frontcourt. Especially when one considers how inconsistent Davis can be shooting from beyond the arc. This would allow Davis to focus on playing in the paint more and create more spacing for LeBron James and company. Markkanen would also be a terrific third star playing alongside LeBron James.

James has thrived throughout his career when he is surrounded by shooters. Lauri Markkanen shot 41.4 percent on catch-and-shoot jumpers this past season. He was also potent from three-point territory shooting 39.9 percent. Not to mention, Markkanen is a player who does not need the ball in his hand in order to be effective. He will work within the offense while James and Davis still get their touches. Considering all of this, Lauri Markkanen is a low-maintenance star that would give the Lakers exactly what they need in order to compete in the upper echelon of the Western Conference.

Other Teams Potentially Interested in the Utah Jazz Star

The Los Angeles Lakers will not be the only team looking to trade for the Jazz star. Like the anonymous GM said, Markkanen would be a dream target for many other teams.

“There are a few teams that, when you look at it, he is going to be their dream target,” the GM said. “The Lakers, you get a guy like

him with Anthony Davis, and that’s perfect for both guys. The Knicks would love to get hold of him. The Heat, again, put him with

Bam (Adebayo) and that is the pair you want to build around, you can send Jimmy (Butler) wherever he wants.”

As alluded already, Markkanen may not be a household name like Trae Young, Jimmy Butler, or DeMar DeRozan. However, he would also be more of an ideal fit for many teams angling for another star, the Lakers included.