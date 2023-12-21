Plenty of Teams Reportedly Showing Interest in Lauri Markkanen

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, there is a healthy market for Utah Jazz All-Star, Lauri Markkanen, right now. However, the Jazz are not shy about their asking price for their star player. Utah hopes to receive around five first-round picks in package like what they received from the Minnesota Timberwolves for Rudy Gobert. Gobert was a staple in the Utah Jazz frontcourt for years netting a couple of Defensive Player of the Year awards. It makes sense why Utah wants a hefty load for their All-Star, but it is hard to envision another NBA team giving up that much for Lauri Markkanen. Regardless, there are plenty of teams from around the league who will be willing to take a run at the Finnish NBA All-Star.

Teams Showing Heavy Interest in Jazz All-Star, Lauri Markkanen

Possible Teams Who Could be Calling the Utah Jazz

As alluded to already, there will be a good market for Markkanen. He is an offensive-minded wing who can fit in almost any system and has a very team-friendly contract. Currently, his contract is for $17 million which makes it easier for teams to match the salary. Not to mention, general manager, Danny Ainge, is no stranger to pulling off blockbuster trades.

A few teams who could show interest in Lauri Markkanen include the Oklahoma City Thunder, Memphis Grizzlies, and the Indiana Pacers. All teams who happen to need a scoring wing. The fact that Lauri Markkanen can play off the ball also helps his trade value. As a result, he can fit with almost any star in the league and not completely disrupt a team’s flow if he is traded. While the Finnish NBA star is not quite a household name, one can see why he did net an All-Star spot last season. This year is no different as Markkanen continues to develop and play at a high level.

Lauri Markkanen’s Numbers

The reigning Most Improved Player of the Year is having another solid season. This year, he is currently averaging 23.3 points, 8.6 total rebounds, and nearly a steal per game. On top of this, Markkanen is also tallying an effective field goal percentage of 57.9 percent, an offensive rating of 127, a player efficiency rating of 21.4, and a true shooting percentage of 62.6 percent. For his career, he has tallied 17.6 points, 7.2 total rebounds, and an effective field goal percentage of 54.7 percent.

Right now, the Utah Jazz are currently 12th in the Western Conference with a win-loss record of 10-18. As a result, many are speculating the team is getting ready for a rebuilding process. The team is reportedly also making players such as John Collins and Jordan Clarkson available for trade. With this in mind, the Utah Jazz should take any offer they receive for their All-Star into serious consideration. They probably won’t receive exactly what they are asking for. However, the team can still get a good haul for Lauri Markkanen to kickstart a rebuilding process. We will see if a deal actually materializes closer to the NBA Trade Deadline in February.