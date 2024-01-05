Pascal Siakam Eyeing Free Agency Amid Contract Talks

Pascal Siakam has been one of the premier stars amid trade talks this season. Many are speculating that the Raptors are gearing up to trade him in the wake of the blockbuster O.G. Anunoby deal with the New York Knicks. The one-time champion is reportedly wanting a max contract but does not want to be traded if he and the Raptors cannot agree to a new deal per Marc Stein. Any team that trades for Siakam would most likely want the former Most Improved Player of the Year to sign a contract extension considering he is on an expiring deal. If he does become an unrestricted free agent, there will be a healthy market for the lengthy power forward.

Pascal Siakam to Hit Free Agency Market if Not Offered a Max Contract

Teams Who Could Potentially Target Pascal Siakam

There are a few teams who have already gauged interest in Pascal Siakam. One team that would be an ideal fit is the Indiana Pacers. The Pacers have constructed a nice roster that Siakam would fit seamlessly into their starting rotation. Especially when one considers the open opportunities, he would receive playing alongside the elite floor general, Tyrese Haliburton. He very well could be the missing piece for Indiana to become a top-three team in the Eastern Conference.

Another squad the Raptors power forward has been linked to is the Dallas Mavericks. Granted, this registered interest from the Mavericks is overstated, but the possibility of teaming Siakam up with Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic. Dallas has seemingly been searching for a consistent power forward ever since Dirk Nowitzki retired. However, Pascal Siakam fits that bill in terms of giving Dallas a legitimate option at the stretch four position.

A third team who could show interest in him is none other than the Atlanta Hawks. The Hawks have been involved in the Siakam trade talks since the beginning. He would instantly bolster Atlanta’s frontcourt and take some pressure off Trae Young. Not to mention, Siakam’s defensive capability would improve a Hawks’ defense. A defense that is currently ranked in the bottom five of the NBA. If the Toronto Raptors are serious about moving on from their two-time All-Star, there will be plenty of NBA teams who will be interested in his services.

His Impact This Season

Pascal Siakam has been having another solid campaign. So far, he is tallying 22.4 points, 5.0 assists, and 6.5 total rebounds per game with a young Toronto Raptors squad. On top of this, he is also averaging an offensive rating of 119, an assist percentage of 22.2 percent, and a true shooting percentage of 59.0 percent. He has also showcased his value on the defensive end of the floor. He has yet to allow any player score 18 or more points on him this season.

To go along with this, Siakam has also held the likes of Kristaps Porzingis, Evan Mobley, and Aaron Gordon (all notable power forwards in today’s NBA), to 10 points or less when guarding them. Siakam does not get many highlight blocks or steals, but his length and agility allows him to keep up with some of the best frontcourt men in the league. His length also alters many shots at the rim. All in all, Pascal Siakam is one of the best power forwards in the NBA. There will be a healthy market for him if he does enter free agency.