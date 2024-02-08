Toronto Emerges as Potential Destination for D’Angelo Russell

D’Angelo Russell has been a hot topic over the past few weeks when it comes to trade discussions. Russell could have had a no-trade clause in his contract, but he and his agent waived that stipulation.

“I just thought it made sense,” Russell said. “Obviously I’ve been here before, I played for the Lakers before, so I know what the requirements are to be successful here are. So, if you’re part of the future here you’ll be successful. If you’re not, you’ll get traded. And I’ve been traded before here. So, my approach is just a little different. “I really just genuinely, humbly don’t care because I know I can’t control it, one. And, two, I just won’t allow my mind to go there. I like to focus on this and you guys see how I’ve been focusing on basketball and not comments and what’s trending on social.”

Despite many reports suggesting that the Los Angeles Lakers are going to remain put at the trade deadline, Dave McMenamin of ESPN is now reporting that the Toronto Raptors have entered conversations about D’Angelo Russell. A puzzling move to say the least considering the Raptors already have Scottie Barnes leading their backcourt. Regardless, the Raptors are still gauging the situation with the Lakers and D’Angelo Russell.

Toronto Raptors Now Potential Suitors for Los Angeles Lakers Guard, D’Angelo Russell

What the Lakers Could Potentially Receive?

The Lakes have already made it known that Austin Reaves is off the table unless they can receive a legitimate All-Star in return. Another question is what do the Raptors have that Los Angeles could realistically receive? Toronto is a team that is commencing a rebuilding phase and will want to hold on to as many draft picks as possible.

The Raptors are looking to move Bruce Brown who they acquired in the Pascal Siakam deal. Brown and the Lakers were linked to each other this past summer; however, many feel as if this would be a lateral move considering how well Austin Reaves has been playing as of late. The NBA Trade Deadline is always filled with a ton of trade speculation. We will see if the Toronto Raptors and Los Angeles Lakers do come to an agreement for D’Angelo Russell’s services.

Would D’Angelo Russell Fit With the Toronto Raptors?

As alluded to already, it is difficult to see how Russell would fit with the Raptors. They are committed to Scottie Barnes for the future and bringing in Russell would be somewhat redundant. Barnes and the former Brooklyn Net could potentially share the same backcourt, but one could argue it would be a hindrance to Barnes’ development.

Both players are the most effective with the ball in their hands. D’Angelo Russell could potentially come off the bench, but as said before, there is little the Los Angeles Lakers would covet from the Toronto Raptors’ roster. The coming days will tell us a lot about the future of both of these organizations. Expect D’Angelo Russell to remain with the Lakers unless a truly beneficial deal comes around.