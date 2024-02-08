Despite reports suggesting the Mavericks are interested in Warriors small forward, Andrew Wiggins, the organization would prefer to trade for Kyle Kuzma or P.J. Washington to address their need at the wing position. Wiggins has been involved in trade rumors all year long. However, it appears as if Dallas is more interested in the power forwards. Marc Stein has recently said that mutual interest between the Warriors and Mavericks about Andrew Wiggins’ services have been “overstated.” When one looks at the impact that Kuzma and Washington have had this season, it is easy to see why the Dallas Mavericks are interested in their services.

Dallas Mavericks Prefer Trading for Kyle Kuzma or P.J. Washington Instead of Andrew Wiggins

Kyle Kuzma’s Season

Kuzma and the Washington Wizards both appear to still be happy with each other. However, the Wizards are one of the worst teams in the league and they would be foolish to not entertain any offers they receive. Kyle Kuzma is having a solid offensive year and it makes sense why the Dallas Mavericks are interested in the former Laker. He is currently tallying 21.8 points, 6.5 total rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game. Kuzma is also shooting 45.5 percent from the field and possesses an offensive rating of 104.

The one-time champion would be a seamless fit into Dallas’ rotation that features Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic. While he would not address many defensive needs, he would add another flamethrower to an already explosive offensive lineup. On top of that, Kuzma would also take some of the offensive pressure off the two stars’ shoulders. It would also benefit Kuzma as he would receive cleaner and easier looks with how much attention Luka Doncic would draw from opposing defenses.

P.J. Washington’s Impact

P.J. Washington is one of the more enticing young players in the league. There is a reason that the Charlotte Hornets gave him a three-year, $48 million deal. The former All-Rooke Team member is a solid role player who would benefit the Dallas Mavericks in a great way. He has not been quite able to reach his full ceiling in Charlotte. With Dallas, he could eventually unlock his potential, especially playing alongside Luka Doncic. On the year, Washington is averaging 13.8 points, 2.2 assists, and 5.3 total rebounds per game. The six-foot-seven Kentucky product could serve as a solid stretch-four and add another dynamic to Dallas’ offense.

Andrew Wiggins Still a Possibility for the Mavericks

If the Dallas Mavericks cannot get either of the power forwards, then Wiggins would still be a nice consolation prize. He is having a down year, but a change of scenery could also benefit him. On the season, Wiggins is averaging 12.2 points, 1.5 assists, and 4.2 total rebounds per game. The former Rookie of the Year has proven he can be an effective wing in the right system. After all, he was instrumental in Golden State’s title run a couple seasons ago. If the Dallas Mavericks cannot get Washington or Kuzma, then the organization should not give up on potentially trading for Andrew Wiggins.