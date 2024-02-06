Mavericks and Pacers Interested in Andrew Wiggins

Andrew Wiggins is generating quite a bit of trade interest ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline. The Dallas Mavericks and Indiana Pacers are two teams who appear to be very interested in the small forward according to Shams Charania.

“The Mavericks and Pacers are two teams, I’m told, that are expressing interest in [Andrew] Wiggins to keep on eye on. But I don’t think [the Warriors] are going to move guys just to move guys.

“I think the Warriors need true reasons if they going to trade whether it’s a Wiggins, a Klay Thompson, a Chris Paul,” said Charania.

Charania also added that the Warriors are taking a “wait and see,” approach as the trade deadline looms closer. Regardless, it makes sense why these two teams want to trade for the former first overall draft pick.

Dallas Mavericks and Indiana Pacers Showing Interest in Warriors Small Forward, Andrew Wiggins

Andrew Wiggins’ Season Thus Far

Wiggins has had an up and down career for a first overall pick. He was able to revive his career in Golden State as he was instrumental in their title run two seasons ago. His defense frustrated Celtics superstar, Jayson Tatum, all series long and his three-and-D capabilities flourished in the Warriors’ offensive scheme. However, Wiggins has somewhat regressed this year, but the Warriors team as a whole have also taken a few steps back.

This season, Andrew Wiggins is tallying only 12.2 points, 1.5 assists, and 4.2 total rebounds per game while averaging an effective field goal percentage of only 48.3 percent. Last year, he averaged 17.1 points, 2.3 assists, and 5.0 total rebounds per game along with an effective field goal percentage of 55.7 percent. With these totals in mind, it is easy to see why many peers think a change of scenery would be beneficial for the Golden State wing.

How Would he Fit With the Two Squads?

Both Dallas and Indiana have a glaring need at the wing position. With the Mavericks, Wiggins would provide another playmaker for their superstar, Luka Doncic. Not to mention, he would also assist their perimeter defense. The Mavericks currently rank 22nd in team defensive efficiency. While Wiggins would not solve all their defensive woes, he would certainly address some of their struggles. Not to mention, playing alongside Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic could unlock some of his offensive potential.

As for the Indiana Pacers, they also need a small forward. They have already bolstered their roster by trading for Pascal Siakam. Adding Andrew Wiggins would give the Pacers one of the more feared frontcourts in the league. A frontcourt consisting of Myles Turner, Pascal Siakam, and potentially Andrew Wiggins could be very intriguing. The Pacers are looking like a dark horse team in the Eastern Conference this year. They are currently the sixth seed with a win-loss record of 28-23. Adding Andrew Wiggins to this current Pacers team could benefit both parties. All in all, Andrew Wiggins’ name will most likely be mentioned a lot in the coming days considering the NBA Trade Deadline is on Thursday, February 8th .