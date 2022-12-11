Derrick Rose could reunite with Bulls in potential Zach LaVine trade

With it already being December, NBA trade rumors are starting to heat up this time of year. One trade rumor that has caught many NBA peers’ attention is a potential deal centered around Derrick Rose and Zach LaVine. Adrian Wojnarowski first said a potential deal for reuniting Rose with the Bulls with the Knicks getting a star in LaVine is in the cards. Obviously, the Bulls have not made their All-Star shooting guard available yet, but if Chicago continues to struggle, changes will have to be made. As for New York, they have been searching for their first true star since the Carmelo Anthony era. However, brighter days could be on the horizon. Obviously, a lot of this will depend on Chicago’s willingness to part ways with one of their stars.

Derrick Rose Could End up Back in Chicago

Derrick Rose’s Season So Far

Rose is now out of the rotation for the New York Knicks. He was recently benched for Miles McBride, but Derrick Rose has taken it all in stride. Despite him losing his spot, the veteran point guard has still been willing to give the young McBride advice and try and help the Knicks in any way he can. McBride was a second-round pick in the 2021 NBA Draft and has been waiting for his moment to contribute. At Rose’s expense, he has received it and has looked solid thus far.

It should be noted that Derrick Rose is not the only Knick in trade rumors right now. Cam Reddish’s name has also been swirling around in multiple trade rumors as the New York Knicks are having yet another mediocre season. Evan Fournier has also found himself completely removed from head coach, Tom Thibodeau’s rotation. New York does possess former Most Improved Player of the Year, Julius Randle, but they are still in desperate need of more firepower. That is where the Chicago Bulls and Zach LaVine potentially come in, possibly by the NBA Trade Deadline.

Chicago’s Early Struggles

Despite the Bulls having a solid star trio of Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, and Nikola Vucevic, Chicago is not having the same success they had last year around this time. As of right now, the Bulls are currently 11th in the Eastern Conference with a win-loss record of 11-14. Is there still time to turn things around? Sure. However, we are at the point of the year where the contenders start separating themselves from the lesser teams, or teams that have faltered after terrific starts (see the Utah Jazz).

With all of this in mind, there is a distinct possibility of the Bulls making a blockbuster trade. If a deal were to occur with LaVine and Rose involved, it would re-energize both franchises. Derrick Rose would be reunited with the city where he became the youngest MVP in NBA history. He could potentially finish his career in it for a story-book ending. The Knicks would have their first legitimate star to help them compete for a playoff spot since the early 2010’s. There would certainly be a lot more involved in this deal. However, as of this moment, it looks like a trade that is very possible.