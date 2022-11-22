Bulls guard Zach LaVine: ‘Everybody has a career-worst night’

Last Friday, Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine was benched by coach Billy Donovan late in the fourth quarter of the team’s 108-107 loss to the Orlando Magic.

The two-time All-Star played one of the worst games of his NBA career. He finished with four points off 1-of-14 (7.1%) shooting from the field and five rebounds in 26 minutes of action. Also, the Bulls guard missed all five of his 3-point attempts.

Zach LaVine reflecting on his 1-of-14 game Friday: "Everybody has a career-worst night. You just don't know when it's going to happen. Everyone in the NBA has. I guess that was my night." — Cody Westerlund (@CodyWesterlund) November 22, 2022

“Everybody has a career-worst night,” said LaVine, following the Bulls’ 121-107 win over the Boston Celtics on Monday night. “You just don’t know when it’s going to happen. I guess that was my night.

Take them in stride and try to be better. I put the work in. And I treat the game with respect. I think I’ll come out in the positive if I do that.”

Zach LaVine scored 22 points in the Bulls’ 121-107 win against the Celtics on Monday night

Moreover, the Bulls’ win over Boston on Monday night snapped their four-game losing streak. LaVine ended his bounce-back performance with 22 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 2.0 steals in 34 minutes played.

He finished 8-of-20 (40%) shooting from the floor and 5-of-10 (50%) from downtown. The guard displayed his best 3-point shooting since Chicago’s 111-97 win over the Toronto Raptors on Nov. 7.

“I just played hard, took my shots. I missed some easy shots,” continued LaVine. “Even the game where I went 1-for-14, my shot felt good. I’m missing shots I normally don’t.”

“But I’m going to keep shooting them with confidence, keep trying to get downhill,” continued the Bulls guard. “Legs are starting to feel better. I just tried to be active — offensively, defensively, trying to get other guys involved. I think it showed. And we came out with the win; that’s all that mattered.”

LaVine’s career-worst outing against the Magic was probably a fluke. Through 13 games this season, the 9-year veteran is averaging 20.8 points, 4.0 boards, 4.1 assists, and 1.2 steals. Plus, he’s shooting 41.4% from the field and 37.5% from beyond the arc.

Chicago (6-10) plays the Milwaukee Bucks (11-4) on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET. The game will air live on NBC Sports Chicago. Costas Antetokounmpo is a game-time decision for the Bulls.