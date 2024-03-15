Bulls rookie Julian Phillips out indefinitely with sprained foot

Chicago Bulls rookie forward Julian Phillips has been diagnosed with a right foot sprain and will be out indefinitely while wearing a protective boot, the team announced Friday.

The Bulls didn’t provide a return timetable, adding that Phillips’ status will be updated as appropriate. However, considering the rookie is in a walking boot, he’ll likely be sidelined for at least a few weeks.

According to a couple of NBA betting sites, the Bulls hold ninth-shortest odds to make the playoffs in the Eastern Conference. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers.

Injury Update: Julian Phillips has been diagnosed with a right foot sprain. Phillips will be in a walking boot and his status will be updated as appropriate. — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) March 15, 2024



Phillips, 20, suffered the injury during Chicago’s 127-92 drubbing by the Dallas Mavericks on Monday. He was first listed on the injury report before Wednesday’s game against the Indiana Pacers but played 11 minutes that night.

He sat out Thursday night’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Injuries have taken a toll on Chicago’s roster. Bulls coach Billy Donovan increased Jevon Carter and Dalen Terry’s minutes versus L.A.

Chicago Bulls’ Julian Phillips scored a season-high 11 points vs. Portland Trail Blazers, Dallas Mavericks

Furthermore, Phillips was selected 35th overall by the Bulls in last year’s draft out of the University of Tennessee after the 6-foot-8 wing averaged 8.3 points and 4.7 rebounds his freshman season.

Through 40 games off the bench of his rookie NBA season, he has averaged 2.2 points and 8.1 minutes per game while shooting 41.6% from the floor, 31.6% from 3-point range, and 68.4% at the foul line.

Phillips scored a season-high 11 points in a 104-96 win at Portland on Jan. 28 and during last Monday’s loss to the Mavericks. He also grabbed a season-best five rebounds against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Feb. 28.

Chicago Bulls G Coby White’s MRI revealed a mild hip strain, sources tell ESPN. White – a Most Improved Player candidate — has averaged 19.7 points and 5.2 assists and could return to lineup as soon as Saturday vs. Wizards. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 14, 2024



The Bulls have lost Zach LaVine (ankle) and Patrick Williams (foot) to season-ending surgeries and played without Torrey Craig (foot) throughout durations of the season. To add to that, Coby White is dealing with a mild hip strain.

With 15 games left of the regular season, Chicago is currently 32-35 and sits ninth in the Eastern Conference standings. The Bulls trail the eighth-seeded Heat (35-30) by four games.

Plus, they lead the No. 10 Atlanta Hawks (29-36) by 2 1/2 contests.

The Bulls host the top-seeded Boston Celtics (52-14) on Saturday, March 23. They face the New York Knicks (39-27) three more times on April 5, 9, and 14 as well. New York won the first matchup 116-100 at home on Jan. 3.