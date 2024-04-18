Coby White joined Michael Jordan as the only Chicago Bulls players to record at least 40 points, five rebounds, five assists, and zero turnovers in a single game — during Wednesday night’s 131-116 win over the Atlanta Hawks in the NBA Play-In Tournament.

White scored a career-high 42 points on 15-of-21 (71.4%) shooting from the field, 3-of-7 (42.9%) from 3-point range, and 9-of-10 (90%) at the free throw line. It was his eighth game this season with 30 or more points. The fifth-year guard had never scored more than 37 points in a regular season or postseason game.

According to multiple NBA betting sites, White finished the regular season with second-best odds to win NBA Most Improved Player of the Year. Tyrese Maxey remains the odds-on favorite, and Jalen Williams is third on the list.

Coby White joins Michael Jordan (5x) as the only Bulls players to record 40+ PTS, 5+ AST, and 0 TO in any game (regular season/play-in/playoffs) since turnovers were recorded in 1977-78! pic.twitter.com/awagiRjD04 — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) April 18, 2024

“It was a dope moment for that to happen,” White said after the win. “I’m thankful for the fans. It felt like a playoff vibe. The place was rocking tonight.”

Chicago visits the Miami Heat on Friday for a shot at the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs and a first-round matchup with the top-seeded Boston Celtics. Miami lost 105-104 to the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday.

Coby White averaged career highs in points, rebounds, assists, and minutes in the regular season

“I root for guys that work hard and are great people,” Murray said about White. “DeMar DeRozan’s a brother to me and he speaks highly of him. He says he works hard, he’s a great guy, he’s handled his business. And he’s a professional on and off the floor.

“When I hear those things, I root for guys around the league just to have success. I think he’s always been good. He never really got the opportunity to showcase what he’s showcasing now, and the sky’s the limit.”

In 79 games (78 starts) of the 2023-24 season, White averaged career highs of 19.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 36.5 minutes per game. Plus, he shot a career-best 44.7% from the field and 37.6% from deep.

Coby White put up a GAME-HIGH 42 PTS to propel the @chicagobulls to the win! 🔥 42 PTS

🔥 9 REB

🔥 6 AST

🔥 2 STL

🔥 0 TO Bulls advance to face the @MiamiHEAT for the #8 seed in the East on Friday at 7pm/et on ESPN! pic.twitter.com/VBcSFk6Vb1 — NBA (@NBA) April 18, 2024

The UNC product finished 20th in the NBA this season in 3-pointers (209), 18th in 3-point attempts (556), third in minutes played (2,881), and seventh in minutes per game.

Last July, White signed a three-year, $35 million contract extension with the Chicago Bulls. The North Carolina native is making $11.11 million this season. He is projected to earn $12 million in 2024-25 and $12.88 million in 2025-26.

NBA sportsbooks show the Bulls as 1.5-point underdogs at Miami. Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, Miami holds a 61.5% chance of defeating Chicago on Friday.