Dallas Mavericks trade for Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving was making headways in the news this week. After the Brooklyn Nets were looking like promising contenders, things went South as Kevin Durant was sidelined with a MCL injury in December. Then, the ever controversial Kyrie Irving reportedly demanded a trade this week knowing the NBA Trade Deadline was quickly approaching. It even got to the point that Irving was ready to sit the rest of the season if his demands were not met by the organization. However, news recently broke that Kyrie got his wish. Per Shams Charania, the Nets are sending Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, and multiple draft picks.

BREAKING: The Brooklyn Nets are trading Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a first-round and multiple second-round picks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 5, 2023

Kyrie Irving Traded to Dallas Mavericks

Can Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving Co-Exist?

The Dallas Mavericks have been needing a sidekick for Luka Doncic for a long time. This deal almost feels like a desperate attempt from the Mavericks to keep Luka content and eliminate a chance of him leaving when he becomes a free agent. While a team does need more than one star to succeed in the postseason, the players still have to fit. Having two ball dominant players in the starting lineup who struggle on the defensive end is not conducive to a NBA Finals run.

As great as both Luka and Kyrie are, they will win many games together in the regular season, but in the playoffs is where this duo will run into issues. Dallas gave up a few key pieces to their supporting cast in this deal. With that in mind, it may come back to haunt them in the playoffs. Stars are important to a team’s success, but the auxiliary players are just as vital to a title run. This trade will elevate the Mavericks a spot or two in the Western Conference standings. However, it does not move then needle much contrary to popular belief. Per FanDuel, Dallas has +1400 odds win the title.

Brooklyn’s Uncertain Future

To say this whole Kyrie Irving-Kevin Durant experiment was a roller-coaster ride would be the understatement of the century. The team even made a blockbuster trade a few years ago to bring in James Harden, which had the potential to be the deadliest offensive trio in NBA history. Sadly for the Nets, this did not last long as Harden demanded a trade a season later which sent him to the Philadelphia 76ers. It was widely reported that he wanted out due to frustrations with, you guessed it, Kyrie Irving.

This summer brought the Nets their fair share of drama where both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving wanted out, but eventually the tensions were relieved. Come late November and December, Brooklyn was the hottest team in the league until Durant went down. Eventually, the unpredictability of Kyrie Irving prevailed and as we know, he is now a Dallas Maverick.

With this move, Kevin Durant is the sole star on the Brooklyn Nets. It is unlikely that Durant will want to stay now. This means the Nets will have to look towards rebuilding this summer. A big reason that drew Durant to Brooklyn in the first place was the chance to play with Kyrie. Something that is not possible now. One thing is for certain, it is not a good day to be a Nets fan.