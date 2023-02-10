An Unnamed Team Reportedly Offered The Nets Four First-Round Draft Picks For Mikal Bridges

Shocking the NBA world yesterday were the Phoenix Suns and the Brooklyn Nets with their blockbuster trade. It sent 13-time all-star Kevin Durant to Phoenix in exchange for Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder and four first-round picks. With plenty of time still left on the trade market when this deal happened, an unnamed team reportedly offered the Nets four first-round picks in exchange for Mikal Bridges.

Reports for NBA insider Chris Haynes said that the Nets and Suns worked quietly behind the scenes to get this massive deal done for Durant. Brooklyn GM Sean Marks spoke to the media before Brooklyn’s win vs Chicago last night and said that the Nets are not in a total rebuild.

That’s likely why the chose to keep Bridges who can bring a lot to the new-look Brooklyn Nets. After the trades or Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, New York Sports Betting sites have the Nets at (+8000) to win the Finals this season.

Mikal Bridges found out he got traded for KD on FaceTime 😬 pic.twitter.com/5hJQZ23ERR — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 10, 2023

Mikal Bridges is now a member of the Brooklyn Nets after the massive Kevin Durant trade

With how fast news travels these days, NBA players who get traded at the deadline can find out in weird ways. That happened for Mikal Bridges who was FaceTimed by Damion Lee and had to break the news to Bridges. Blockbuster trades like this happen more often than not in the new era of player empowerment that we live in.

Star players are no longer honoring the multi-year deals they signed and that leads to big-time trades. Brooklyn and Phoenix made the massive trade at 1:00 am EST and that still left a ton of time for the Nets to still make a few moves. It was other teams, however, that were calling the Nets and it was about Mikal Bridges.

NBA insider Zach Lowe reported that the Nets were offered four first-round picks by an unnamed team. Brooklyn had already received four first rounders from the Durant trade and four more would have gave them an insane amount of draft capital. As stated earlier, Nets’ GM Sean Marks said the team is not going into a total rebuild and that is why they kept Bridges.

He’ll be a nice addition to the starting lineup for Brooklyn. Defense had been a weakness of the Nets when Durant and Irving were on the team, but through trades the Nets added two solid defenders in Bridges and Dorian Finney-Smith. Those two can pair with the defense of Nic Claxton who leads the league in blocks (2.6) per game and Ben Simmons who’s still trying to find his role on the team.