Phoenix Suns Trade For Kevin Durant In Exchange For Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder, And Four First-Round Draft Picks

In just 365 days, the Brooklyn Nets “big 3” has completely fallen apart. At the trade deadline last year we saw James Harden traded to Philly and Kyrie Irving was traded earlier this week to the Dallas Mavericks. News broke in the early morning today that the Nets are trading their superstar PF Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns. A tough year for Nets fans.

Durant requested a trade from the Nets in the offseason but both parties were able to talk it out and got him to stay a bit longer. Rumors of his preferred trade destination at the were the Phoenix Suns and that’s where he ended up getting traded to half a year later.

After the acquisition of Durant, Arizona Sports Betting sites have the Suns at (+500) to win the Finals this year. Those are now the lowest odds of any Western Conference team.

The full trade details are as follows. Phoenix acquired Kevin Durant and TJ Warren. Brooklyn received Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, and four unprotected first-round picks. There was chatter that a deal between the two sides was going to fall through and the Suns had their eyes set on John Collins instead.

New Suns ownership did not take any time in trying to upgrade the roster. Sources say that their new owner Matt Ishbia and GM James Jones contacted Nets’ GM Sean Marks around 11:00pm last night. Durant told the Nets that his preferred trade destination was the Suns and Phoenix’s front-office acted fast once they heard that. It’s not every day that a player of Durant’s caliber says he want to come and play for your team.

This is potentially the Suns biggest move in free-agency since trading for Charles Barkley back in 1992. KD played 39 gamed for Brooklyn this season and was voted to his 13th all-star game. He now finds himself in a new home and back battling with the top teams in the West.