Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant To Miss His Third Consecutive All-Star Game Since Joining The Nets

The Nets fell 116-112 to the Phoenix Suns at home last night and the team is trying to stay competitive until the return of Kevin Durant. He’s been sidelined the last 14 games in a row for the Nets with an MCL injury. Later in the evening yesterday, it was announced that Durant is going to miss the all-star game this season. This will be his third consecutive all-star game missed and hasn’t suited up in the event as a member of Brooklyn.

Despite Durant missing the all-star game once again, head coach Jacque Vaughn did inform the media yesterday that his superstar dis receive a “really good report” from doctors. With five games until the all-star break, the Nets are trying to play it safe and will look for Durant to make an impact again in the final third of the season.

He’s missed a total of 15 games this season and the last 14 in a row. NBA betting sites have the Nets at (+2500) to win the Finals this season.

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant (MCL sprain) will not play in the All-Star game on Feb. 19 in Salt Lake City, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 7, 2023

Durant expected to return after the all-star break for the Nets

A lot has happened since Kevin Durant has been out with an MCL injury for the Nets. They’ve lost 9 of the 14 games in a row he’s missed and the team also traded away Kyrie Irving. In the process Brooklyn added Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith and a few draft picks.

Durant was named an all-star for the 13th time in his career last month but has not played in the all-star game since 2018-19 season. He was injured all of 2019-20 and did not have a chance to be an all-star then. However, he’s been voted an all-star with Brooklyn three seasons in a row and has yet to suit up in the game as a member of the Nets. Mid-season injuries have been an ongoing occurrence for Durant in the last three seasons.

It’s been a tough stretch for the Nets without their superstar and if the team is going to have any real chance of being a playoff contender, they need him back healthy. Despite losing nine of the last fourteen games with KD, the Nets are still fifth in the East and Cam Thomas has been lighting it up for Brooklyn.