Kevin Durant unlikely to be traded before deadline

Kevin Durant will probably remain with the Brooklyn Nets for at least the rest of the season, according to sources. On Sunday, the Nets traded Kyrie Irving and Markieff Morris to the Dallas Mavericks for Dorian Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie, a 2029 first and second-rounder, and a 2027 second-round draft pick.

“I’ve been saying since the James Harden trade [last season] that it just feels like the inevitable end of this is that [Durant] asks for a trade a second time, having already done it for the first time. I just don’t know how likely that is, or when it would happen,” ESPN’s Zach Lowe said on the Hoop Collective podcast on Monday.

Per a few NBA betting sites, Kevin Durant possesses ninth-best odds to win MVP this season. Sportsbooks show Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Luka Doncic with greater odds.

“Around the league, I think there would be some surprise — even within the Nets — if it happened in the next four days. Because that’s an avalanche of stuff happening in a very short amount of time that all of the league needs to prepare for if it becomes a thing,” added Lowe.

Kevin Durant is the one player Brooklyn cannot afford to lose. Unless a king’s ransom is offered, such as four to five first-rounders, the Nets are better off retaining the 13-time All-Star. Without Irving and Durant, the team would become an immediate pretender.

While a trade is not out of the question, it makes more sense for the Nets to keep Kevin Durant until at least the offseason

The Nets have gone 6-8 this season without the 15-year veteran. However, one could argue that Brooklyn only won games against the Utah Jazz (Jan. 20), Golden State Warriors (Jan. 22), and New York Knicks (Jan. 28) during Durant’s absence because of Irving.

Through 39 starts this season, Kevin Durant is averaging 29.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.5 blocks per game. He’s also shooting a career-best 55.9% from the floor and 37.6% beyond the arc. Not to mention, he’s averaging a career-high 93.4% at the foul line.

On Nov. 28, in the Nets’ 109-102 win over the Orlando Magic, Kevin Durant scored a season-high 45 points in 39 minutes of action. In addition to tallying seven boards, five dimes, and a pair of blocks and steals, Durant shot 19-of-24 (79.2%) from the field and knocked down three 3-pointers.

If the two-time Finals MVP can average 30 points per game by the end of the regular season, he could become the first player in NBA history to log at least 30 ppg on 67% true shooting. In the end, it seems more logical for the Nets to retain Durant for the time being.