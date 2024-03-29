Is Dennis Smith Jr. (hip) playing tonight against Bulls?

Brooklyn Nets guard Dennis Smith Jr. (right hip synovitis) has been downgraded to doubtful for Friday night’s home game against the Chicago Bulls. Smith was initially listed as probable for this matchup.

The seven-year veteran is now slated to miss his third consecutive game. If Smith is sidelined, Dennis Schroder, Jalen Wilson, and Lonnie Walker IV are expected to see increased minutes.

Smith, 26, has missed 18 games overall this season. Through 55 games (two starts), the 6-foot-2 guard is averaging 6.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.2 steals, and 19.2 minutes per game.

Noah Clowney (back contusion) is available for Nets tonight vs. Chicago. Dennis Smith Jr. (right hip synovitis) has been downgraded to doubtful. — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) March 29, 2024



Additionally, he’s shooting a career-best 43.5% from the field, 29.6% from deep, and 74.1% at the foul line. His true shooting percentage (50.8%) and win shares (1.7) are career highs as well.

Moreover, the NC State product scored a season-high 14 points at the Boston Celtics on Nov. 10, versus the Milwaukee Bucks on Dec. 27, and against the San Antonio Spurs on Feb. 10.

Following Brooklyn’s 124-97 blowout victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Feb. 29, Nets interim coach Kevin Ollie praised Smith after he finished with 10 points, five assists, and a steal in 20 minutes off the bench.

“I really want to give some kudos, some praise to Dennis Smith Jr. It’s been kind of tough for him the last couple of games. Dennis [has] been playing a lot of minutes,” Ollie said.

“He just did a great job down the stretch leading our team, talking, and being a great point guard. Getting back to what we know Dennis Smith Jr. can do. And that’s defense, and that’s getting out on the break, running our team.”

For the rest of Brooklyn’s injury report, Ben Simmons (back), Dariq Whitehead (shin), and Keita Bates-Diop (shin) are all out for the season. Cameron Johnson (toe) remains out indefinitely.

Entering Friday’s matchup, the Nets are just 3-7 in their last 10 games. Brooklyn is 1-6 in its past seven meetings with a Central Division opponent and 14-5 in its previous 19 contests played on this day.

Meanwhile, the Bulls are 7-13 in their past 20 games played versus Brooklyn. Chicago is 2-5 in its last seven contests played on this day and 1-4 against the spread in its previous five games played in March.

NBA sportsbooks show the Nets as 3.5-point underdogs at home against Chicago. Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Bulls hold a 56.1% chance of defeating Brooklyn.