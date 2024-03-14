Nets’ Ben Simmons undergoes back surgery for the second time

Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons underwent a successful microscopic partial discectomy to alleviate the nerve impingement in his lower back.

Simmons is expected to make a full recovery in time for training camp next season, the Nets announced Thursday.

The team ruled the three-time All-Star out for the remainder of the 2023-24 season last week so that he could “consult with specialists and explore treatment options” for his injury.

Ben Simmons Medical Update: Brooklyn Nets guard/forward Ben Simmons underwent a successful microscopic partial discectomy earlier today to alleviate the nerve impingement in his lower back. The procedure was performed by Dr. Timur Urakov, in consultation with Dr. Barth Green, at… — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) March 14, 2024



Simmons, along with his representatives and Nets medical personnel, were working to find the best course of action for “long-term sustainable health.”

Simmons, 27, appeared in just 15 games (12 starts) this season due to his back injury.

The nerve impingement caused the guard to miss 38 consecutive games from Nov. 8 through Jan. 27. The Nets listed his status as day-to-day on the injury report throughout the season.

Ben Simmons has made $103.3 million with the Brooklyn Nets in only 57 games played

In his sixth NBA season and second with Brooklyn, Simmons averaged career lows of 6.1 points, 5.7 assists, and 23.9 minutes per game. Plus, he shot a career-best 58.1% from the field and a career-worst 40% at the foul line.

Simmons will enter the final season of his five-year, $177.2 million deal in 2024-25. His current contract was signed with the Philadelphia 76ers in July 2019. The LSU product is still owed $40.3 million next season.

Furthermore, Simmons hasn’t played at least 70 games in a season since 2018-19 with the Sixers, according to the Basketball-Reference database.

The Australian hooper made 42 appearances last season before he was sidelined because of a similar back injury.

Since being acquired by the Nets in the Harden trade, Simmons will now have played in just 57 of a possible 190 games with the franchise. By mid-April, he will have missed 67 games with Brooklyn this season alone.

Despite appearing in only 57 games, Simmons has made $103.3 million with the Nets. That means the six-year veteran earned $1.82 million per game played.