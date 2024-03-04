Is Ben Simmons (back) playing tonight against Grizzlies?

Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (left lower back nerve impingement) has been downgraded to out for Monday night’s home game against the Memphis Grizzlies, according to Meghan Triplett of YES Network.

Simmons was initially listed as questionable due to leg soreness, which sidelined him three games. Though, he is now no longer available. The three-time All-Star has missed a whopping 46 games this season.

In November, a back specialist told The New York Post’s Brian Lewis that the impingement can be “reoccurring” and “unpredictable,” adding that the disc Simmons had surgery on “will never be what it was.”

Ben Simmons is out tonight due to lower back nerve impingement, per @NYPost_Lewis pic.twitter.com/Ez70U4pWP7 — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) March 4, 2024



Following Brooklyn’s 114-102 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday, Nets interim coach Kevin Ollie noted that Simmons and Cam Thomas (right ankle sprain) were listed as day-to-day on the injury report.

“I just know they’re getting back healthy,” Ollie said. “Slowly but surely, they’re getting back on the court. So they’re just still day-to-day. We trust in our medical staff with all our faith that they’re doing the right things off the court to get better and doing their rehab.”

The same injury sidelined Simmons for several weeks from early November through late January. Lonnie Walker IV, Dennis Schroder, and Dennis Smith could see more playing time with both Simmons and Thomas out.

Through 15 games (12 starts) this season, Simmons is averaging 6.1 points, 7.9 rebounds, 5.7 assists, and 23.9 minutes per game. Plus, he’s shooting 58.1% from the field and 40% at the foul line.

In Brooklyn’s 123-103 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Feb. 10, the guard recorded a season-high 13 points, three rebounds, five assists, three steals, and two blocks in 21 minutes of action.



The Nets are 3-8 in their last 11 games played on a Monday. Memphis is 7-2 in its past nine matchups with Brooklyn as well. However, the Grizzlies are also 1-7 in their previous eight meetings with an Eastern Conference opponent.

Memphis is 1-5 in its past six games. Not to mention, the Grizzlies (20-41) are on a five-game skid. The Nets (24-36) are 15-17 at home and 9-19 away for the season. They have won three of their last four.

NBA sportsbooks show the Nets as 10-point favorites at home versus Memphis. Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, Brooklyn holds a 77.2% chance of defeating the Grizzlies.