NBA G League guard Terry Roberts of the Long Island Nets was shot and seriously wounded by a stray bullet outside a bar in the Olney section of Philadelphia early on Sunday, his family announced.

Authorities were called to 5th Street Lounge around 12:45 a.m. and found the 23-year-old Nets guard shot in the upper chest. This shooting was over an altercation, which did not involve Roberts.

Roberts had reportedly driven to Philadelphia over the weekend as a favor to a friend. They stopped at the bar, and that’s when a gunfight broke out on the street and Roberts was shot.

Four people fled the scene and are being sought by police for questioning. Because of where Roberts was shot, he initially had a low chance of survival. However, doctors now say he will be just fine.

He was taken off a ventilator and was able to talk with his parents on Monday. “He’s healing,” Roberts’ mother told 6ABC. “He’s doing well. He is in a state of shock. This is a traumatic situation that’s happened.”

Terrance Roberts, his father, also opened up about the incident. “It’s been tough,” Terrance told 6ABC. “An avalanche of emotions, internal pain and handling the situation at hand.”

Additionally, the Long Island Nets released their official statement late Sunday afternoon.

“Terry Roberts was the victim of a crime on Sunday morning in Philadelphia, and we are in the process of gathering more information about the incident,” the team said.

“He is currently in stable condition, and he is expected to make a full recovery. Our thoughts are with him and family at this time. Due to the ongoing law enforcement investigation, we will have no further comment.”

Long Island last played Saturday in Uniondale, New York.

Furthermore, Roberts is a Long Island native who played his college basketball at Florida SouthWestern State College (2019-21), Bradley University (2021-22), and the University of Georgia (2022-23).

Roberts went undrafted last year. The 6-foot-3 guard signed with the Brooklyn Nets‘ G League affiliate in October. He’s averaging 6.2 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game.