Anthony Edwards posted his seventh 30-point playoff game, tying Kevin Garnett for the most in Minnesota Timberwolves history, during Friday night’s 126-109 win over the Phoenix Suns in Game 3 of the Western Conference first-round series.

Edwards, 22, has also played in 33 fewer playoff games than Garnett. Edwards has appeared in 14 postseason games, while Garnett appeared in 47 playoff contests with Minnesota. The two-time All-Star guard ended his outing with 36 points, nine rebounds, five assists, and two steals in 42 minutes of action.

continuing to make history. 🐜 pic.twitter.com/NLVVO9Wb70 — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) April 27, 2024

Ant finished 12-of-23 (52.2%) shooting from the field, 1-of-5 (20%) from 3-point range, and a perfect 11-of-11 (100%) at the free throw line. It was his 11th playoff career game with at least 20 points as well.

When ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt asked Edwards after the game how he would best describe his playoff mentality and how it’s evolving, the four-year veteran gave a fitting response.

“I just want to kill everything in front of me, man. That’s the main thing. That’s all there is to it,” Edwards said. “I’ve never been here, so I don’t know. I can’t speak of how tough it is. I can just come out here, play my game, and be ready to win. … We can’t look past tomorrow.”

Anthony Edwards helps lead Minnesota Timberwolves to their first 3-0 lead in a playoff series in franchise history

Rudy Gobert added 19 points and 14 rebounds. Karl-Anthony Towns had 18 points, 13 rebounds, and two assists in just 24 minutes played. Minnesota outscored the Suns 36-20 in the third quarter. The Wolves never trailed.

“We’re just embracing the moment,” Gobert said. “We have only one goal in mind and we’re trying to make sure we don’t get distracted by the success or the ups and downs. We’re just locked in.”

“I just want to kill everything in front of me, man. That’s the main thing.” 😅 –Ant Edwards joins @notthefakeSVP after Game 3 🐜 pic.twitter.com/SUkRuyRJnS — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 27, 2024

More importantly, this is the Timberwolves’ first three-game win streak in the playoffs in franchise history. Minnesota is seeking its first playoff series win since 2004.

“This is a team you need to dictate terms with,” Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said. “You don’t want to get behind big on them because of the way they can shoot the ball. That’s been part of our messaging, part of our emphasis, we have to get off to good starts.”

Minnesota will attempt the sweep in Game 4 on Sunday in Phoenix.