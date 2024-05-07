Victory Wembanyama conquers Rookie of the Year award after unanimous ballot

Victor Wembanyama finally delivered in what will probably come down as the highest expectations ever projected over a rookie player, especially as he crossed the Atlantic Ocean to dominate the NBA. Despite his seven-foot-four stature, the 20-year-old showed freakish skills and leadership qualities, proving everyone he’s here to stay.

This is why the San Antonio sensation has been handed the Rookie of the Year award this Monday, earning all 99 first-place votes. Behind him came in Chet Holmgren with 98 second-place votes, and finally Brandon Miller in third place.

In the last four decades, Wemby has become only the sixth unanimously elected Rookie of the Year, joining an elite list which include Karl-Anthony Towns, Damian Lillard, Blake Griffin, David Robinson and Ralph Sampson. The other two Spurs players to win it were Robinson and of course, Tim Duncan.

A historic first season for the unanimous #KiaROY, Victor Wembanyama! 👽 pic.twitter.com/XGfDjMQxKk — NBA (@NBA) May 7, 2024

“My goals were always to help my team as best as I could and get better as the year went on,” he said just as the news had been announced. “I knew in order to do this I had to be individually good on the court and dominant. So, it was a huge thing for me and a big thing to get. It’s always been really important and I’m glad it’s finally official.”

After competing in 71 games this campaign, the young big man posted averages of 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 3.6 blocks and 1.2 steals per match.

Shaquille O’Neal was the last athlete to average 20 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 blocks in a single year, as he did in his MVP season back in 2000.

The French international also became the second rookie in league history to ever lead the NBA in blocks, joining Manute Bol. Also, Wembanyama’s 4.81 steals and average blocks are the most by any player in a single campaign since Ben Wallace’s 2001/02 season, which was his first earning the Defensive Player of the Year award.

Wembanyama admitted that he’s hungry for more awards and wishes to eventually conquer the league MVP

After being named this year’s best rookie player, Victor revealed that he hopes to keep accumulating more accolades throughout his career. Also, he is not shying down from one day becoming the NBA’s MVP.

“The most important to me is always winning,” he told the press on Monday. “You know, winning the chip clearly is what I wanna do. But, those individual awards tell a lot about the path a player takes throughout his career to get to those heights. They are important to me and I’m dedicated to winning some.”

The 20-year-old also broke a record established by Michael Jordan in his rookie season, as Wembanyama averaged 0.72 points per minute in this competition. The San Antonio star then admitted that his main purpose is to win as a team.

“At any point, I never thought I wasn’t in the best situation. I wasn’t in the best place,” he shared a month ago. “Of course, I wish we were into the playoffs and I wish I didn’t lose 60 games, of course. But as much as it’s hard today, I know it’s for the long-term. I trust my teammates a hundred percent and I trust the project. So, it’s really my confidence … was never shaken at any point.”