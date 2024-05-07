New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson is the first NBA player since Michael Jordan (182 points in 1993) to score at least 170 points over a four-game span in a single postseason.

Brunson scored a playoff career-high 47 points in Game 4 of the Knicks’ first-round series against the Philadelphia 76ers. The 2024 All-Star guard then put up 40 points in Game 5 and 41 in Game 6.

He also had 43 points in New York’s 121-117 Game 1 second-round victory over the Indiana Pacers on Monday night. That’s a total of 171 points. Jordan had 54 points in Game 4 of the 1993 NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns.

“The little things can go a long way,” Brunson said after Game 1. “So yeah, the 40 points are cool and all, but it’s the little things that help us win games like that. So, I’m just happy to have the group of guys that I do.”

Jalen Brunson is tied with Michael Jordan, Bernard King for the second-most consecutive 40-point playoff games in NBA history

Brunson is currently now tied with Jordan and Bernard King for the second-most consecutive 40-point playoff games in NBA history. Jerry West leads the all-time list with six straight 40-point playoff games in 1965.

Additionally, Donte DiVincenzo finished with 25 points on 10-of-17 (58.8%) shooting from the field and five 3-pointers. Josh Hart also scored a playoff career-high 24 points and added 13 rebounds and eight assists.

“I just think the way they work, they’ve invested a lot into this season. … They put a lot into each and every day,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. “So, when you make that commitment to each other, you’re not going to give in, you’re going to keep fighting. And that’s the great fight. We know we’re short-handed. So, that’s our way.”

Furthermore, New York has its first series lead later than the first round of the playoffs since the 2000 Eastern Conference semifinals against the Miami Heat. The Knicks lost the Eastern Conference finals to the Pacers that year.

New York hosts Indiana in Game 2 on Wednesday.

