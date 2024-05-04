Fat Joe Says Jalen Brunson 'Close' to Being Greatest Knicks Player

Rap artist Fat Joe believes 2024 All-Star guard Jalen Brunson is on the verge of becoming the greatest New York Knicks player in franchise history.

“[Jalen’s] so close to being the greatest Knick ever,” the rap legend told Babcock on the “TMZ Sports” TV show on FS1, while also adding, “So close, and in such short time.”

NBA Hall of Famers Patrick Ewing, Willis Reed, and Walt Clyde Frazier are generally considered to be the greatest Knicks players ever. Brunson could soon join that list if he continues to set NBA records.

Fat Joe, 53, was born and raised in the Bronx, New York, and has been a loyal Knicks fan through the good years and the bad ones, but it has mostly been through the bad.

The Knicks haven’t advanced to the NBA Finals since 1999, and they’ve had five first-round playoff series losses since then. New York also hasn’t appeared in the Eastern Conference finals since 2000.

Fortunately, the 2023-24 Knicks are advancing to the second round of the NBA playoffs to play the Indiana Pacers after defeating the Philadelphia 76ers in six games.