Karl-Anthony Towns’ Girlfriend Sparks Engagement Buzz With Diamond Ring

After the Minnesota Timberwolves traded Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks, the 7-footer’s girlfriend, Jordyn Woods, spurred engagement buzz via social media Thursday when she showed off a massive diamond on her ring finger in Instagram photos.

Woods, who sported a blue and orange Knicks sweatshirt, captioned her post with an orange heart emoji. Her post led to some fans asking, “are you engaged?” in the comment section.

On Snapchat on the same day, Wood also teased her followers in a filter challenge while waiting in the In-N-Out drive thru for her order. The filter featured several bridal dresses and accessories.

“I don’t really love these choices right now, Jordyn said, “but since all of you keep asking when I’m getting married, might as well.”

Karl-Anthony Towns’ girlfriend, Jordyn Woods, posted photos of her wearing a massive diamond ring on Instagram

Additionally, engagement rumors were sparked on Towns’ end when he opened up about cheating rumors during a recent appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” YouTube podcast.

“I’m coolin’, I’m good, life is good for me,” the 28-year-old said when Sharpe mentioned a rumor that he was “seeing somebody else” other than Woods.

“I think that we both live in the public eye. We both have different things, different rumors that have been completely false,” Karl-Anthony Towns added. “We understand people are going to go with whatever’s the most entertaining.

“It doesn’t have to be the truth, it just has to sound the best. For us, we know who we are to each other. We know what we stand to each other we know the life we’re building. … We ain’t worried about none of that.”

Furthermore, Towns met Woods through mutual friends four years ago. In fact, the couple began dating in July 2020, three months after Towns’ mother died from complications of COVID-19.

In May 2024, the couple purchased a $14 million home in Los Angeles.