Patrick Ewing Rejoins Knicks As Basketball Ambassador

NBA Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing, the New York Knicks’ all-time leading scorer with 23,665 career points, has rejoined the franchise as an ambassador to assist both basketball and business operations, the team announced Friday. Ewing, 62, will work directly with Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau and the team’s front office.

Patrick Ewing played 15 NBA seasons with the New York Knicks

“As I said the day my number 33 jersey lifted into the rafters at MSG, I will always be a Knick and I will always be a New Yorker. I can’t wait to get started in this new position and to officially be back with the organization that I love so much,” Ewing said in a statement.

“The Garden has always been my home and I’m looking forward to working with Leon Rose, Coach Thibodeau, the team and everyone else that makes this place so special.”

.@nyknicks Legend Patrick Ewing Joins the Organization as Basketball Ambassador pic.twitter.com/Uy0s1b7igU — NY_KnicksPR (@NY_KnicksPR) October 4, 2024

The 7-foot Ewing was selected by the Knicks with the No. 1 overall pick in the 1985 NBA draft out of Georgetown. He played 15 seasons (1985-2000) with New York before getting traded to the Seattle SuperSonics. Ewing played 79 games (all starts) with the SuperSonics in 2000-01 and finished his career with the Orlando Magic in 2001-02.

The Knicks made two NBA Finals trips (1994, 1999) during Ewing’s dominant tenure. New York made the playoffs in his final 13 seasons. Ewing also leads the franchise in games played (1,039), minutes played (9,260), free throws (5,126), total rebounds (10,759), steals (1,061), and blocks (2,758).

Additionally, the Knicks retired Ewing’s No. 33 jersey in 2003.

Patrick Ewing served as an NBA assistant coach for 14 years

Following his retirement as a player in 2002, Ewing began a 14-year career as an NBA assistant coach with the Washington Wizards, Magic, Charlotte Hornets, and Houston Rockets.

In Houston, Ewing was part of ex-Knicks coach Jeff Van Gundy’s staff. Thibodeau was also a member of that staff and was an assistant under Van Gundy on Ewing’s later Knicks teams.

In 2017, Ewing was named coach at his alma mater, Georgetown. He led the Hoyas to a surprise Big East tournament title at Madison Square Garden in 2021.

However, Georgetown fired Ewing in 2023 after the program went a combined 13-50 in his final two seasons.

Knicks’ offseason moves

Ewing is rejoining the Knicks franchise at perhaps the perfect time. Last week, the team acquired four-time All-Star center/forward Karl-Anthony Towns in a three-team trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Hornets.

Though, the contender lost Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo.

Additionally, New York acquired Mikal Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets in July. The Knicks also signed Thibodeau and All-Star guard Jalen Brunson to contract extensions.

In June, the team re-signed free agent forward OG Anunoby to a five-year, $212.5 million deal as well.