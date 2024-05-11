Josh Hart became the first New York Knicks player since Patrick Ewing to record 15 or more rebounds in back-to-back playoff games, in Friday night’s 111-106 Game 3 loss to the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Hart, 29, grabbed 15 rebounds in New York’s 130-121 Game 2 win on Wednesday and finished with a playoff career-high 18 boards in Game 3. The seven-year veteran also ended Friday’s loss with 10 points, four assists, and two steals in 43 minutes of action.

However, Hart’s blocked layup by Pacers center Myles Turner is receiving more attention. Turner was credited with a blocked shot on Hart’s layup attempt with 2:03 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Hart thought it was a goaltend because he saw the ball bounce off the backboard.

“I know it was a goaltend. I saw it,” Hart said after the loss. “It was a goaltend. But they obviously didn’t call it.”

On Friday, Pacers coach Rick Carlisle was fined $35,000 by the league for “public criticism of the officiating and questioning the integrity of the league and its officials” after he was ejected in Game 2.

In New York’s Game 3 loss, Donte DiVincenzo led the Knicks with 35 points, shooting 7-of-11 (63.6%) on 3-pointers. Brunson had 26 points and six rebounds, including a game-tying 3-pointer with 42 seconds left. He missed another 3 that would have tied it at 109 with 13 seconds left.

Brunson entered the game averaging a postseason NBA-high 35.6 points and played through a right foot injury. After the defeat, he admitted to making the wrong play in the final seconds while attempting to draw a foul. The play led to the Knicks’ first loss of the series.

“A terrible decision and something you learn from,” Brunson said. “I knew the time, I knew everything that was going on. I just made a terrible decision.”

With under 20 seconds to go, Indiana’s Andrew Nembhard beat the shot-clock buzzer with a 31-foot, tiebreaking 3-pointer. Aaron Nesmith sealed the win with two free throws on the next possession.

“You just tip your cap when a guy makes a 3 like that with the game on the line,” Knicks coach Thibodeau said. “Haliburton had the ball, a pretty good double team I thought, good rotation and he made a tough shot.”

Indiana hosts the Knicks in Game 4 on Sunday.