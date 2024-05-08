Rudy Gobert has just positioned himself as one of the best defenders to ever grace an NBA court, and he has the accolades to back him up. The Minnesota center has just been awarded his fourth Defensive Player of the Year prize this Tuesday, just as his team is preparing to play Denver in the Western Conference semifinals.

The French big man now owns a piece of a historic record alongside Hall of Famers Ben Wallace and Dikembe Mutombo, who complete the list of the only three athletes to have these many DPOY.

“It’s a blessing and an honor to join this small group,” Rudy told the press just as the news broke. “These two guys are legends. Every story is unique. I will keep writing mine and try to be the best version of myself every day and enjoy every step of the way.”

However, the player couldn’t accept this award without praising his own squad. “I’m grateful that my teammates and this organization believe in me and allowing me to be who I am. It’s always about the team and pushing each other to give our best every day,” the seven-foot-one star said.

Despite this being an individual accolade, Gobert knows he wasn’t alone in leading the top-ranked defense of the campaign, as the Timberwolves allowed 108.4 points per 100 possessions, which are 2.2 fewer than the second-placed Celtics.

“It’s great teamwork,” he told TNT. “We love to get individual awards and all these things, and it’s great, but you can’t do it alone. I really have a lot of gratitude for … all my teammates for believing in me, allowing me to do what I do best every day and just try to change the culture here in Minnesota. It’s great for the guys for buying in.”

Compatriot Victor Wembanyama was asked earlier this year about Gobert potentially winning the award and responded with, “Let him win it now, because after that, it’s no longer his turn,” he said.

The Wolves center explained why “great things take time” as he’s worked hard to earn this record

The 31-year-old is currently playing his eleventh campaign in the NBA, and he believes he’s proof that you can achieve greatness if you are dedicated and patient.

“… Great things take time. You guys all know winning is not something that happens overnight. You need to overcome adversity, you need to go through some ups and downs as a group,” he told the press on Tuesday.

The French center is proud to say that Minnesota held opponents to 56.6% shooting on both layup and dunk attempts, which is the the lowest rate in the NBA.

“This year, training camp, we came Day 1 and said we wanted to be a top defense in this league,” Gobert assured. “Every guy has bought in. Everyone has put in the work every single day, and now we’re here with one goal in mind, to try to get this championship.