Nets to Retire Vince Carter’s No. 15 Jersey on Jan. 25

The Brooklyn Nets will retire the No. 15 jersey of NBA Hall of Famer Vince Carter during a Jan. 25 home game against the Miami Heat. The game is set to tip off at 6 p.m. ET at Barclays Center.

Carter’s No. 15 will mark the seventh jersey retired by the Nets, joining the No. 5 of his former teammate Jason Kidd in the rafters at Barclays. Kidd’s jersey was retired in October 2013.

The Nets have also retired Drazen Petrovic’s No. 3, John Williamson’s No. 23, Bill Melchionni’s No. 25, Julius Erving’s No. 32, and Buck Williams’ No. 52.

Carter played parts of five seasons (2004-09) with the Nets while the team was located in New Jersey. After playing 35 seasons in the Garden State, the NBA franchise relocated to Brooklyn in 2012.

In 374 career NBA regular-season games (369 starts) with the Nets, he averaged 23.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 44.7% from the field, 37% from 3-point range, and 80.9% at the free throw line.

Carter is one of just three Nets players to represent the franchise in at least three All-Star Games. The other two are Hall of Famer Kidd and four-time All-Defensive member Williams.

Brooklyn Nets legend Vince Carter trails only Kevin Durant for a franchise-high average of 26 points per playoff game

In Brooklyn’s 95-88 win over the Heat on Dec. 23, 2005, he scored a career-high-tying 51 points on 13-of-25 (52%) shooting from the floor, 2-of-5 (40%) from deep, and 23-of-24 (95.8%) at the foul line.

Plus, Carter set a single-season franchise record by totaling 2,070 points in 2006-07. He also ranks third only to Brook Lopez and Williams for the all-time franchise lead with 8,834 career points in the regular season.

Additionally, having appeared in 27 playoff games for the Nets, he has the second-best postseason scoring average (26.0) and the fourth-most total points (701) in the franchise’s NBA postseason history.

The Daytona Beach, Florida, native trails only Kevin Durant for a franchise-high average of 26 points per playoff game. He was also named the NBA’s Eastern Conference Player of the Month three times (Feb. 2005, Dec. 2005, April 2007) during his New Jersey tenure.

Carter was enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in August. The 47-year-old’s induction was for his work with Team USA, in addition to his accomplishments with the Nets and seven other NBA franchises.

In total, Carter played 22 NBA seasons (1998-2020).

Tickets for the Jan. 25 game are available now at brooklynnets.com/tickets. Special programming and further details related to the event will be announced at a later date.