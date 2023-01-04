This Clip Shows Just How Much Of An Impact That Jacque Vaughn Has Made For Brooklyn

It’s hard to deny that the Brooklyn Nets are the hottest team in the NBA right now. They are riding the wave of a twelve-game win streak where they only lost once game in the month of December. Obviously the players do the hard part on the floor, but good coaching can never go unnoticed either. Ever since the Brooklyn Nets signed Jacque Vaughn to be the full-time head coach, the Nets have been thriving and it shows.

Since Vaughn took over on 11/1, the Brooklyn Nets hold a league best record of 23-7 in that span. The Steve Nash era was getting old and Brooklyn’s front office made the perfect choice for their new head coach. Vaughn has been with the Organization since 2016 and knows the culture that the Nets are trying to build.

New York Sports Betting sites have the Net at (+675) to win the Finals this season. In the clip below, you’ll see the trust that Vaughn has for his players and the equal amount of trust they have in him.

Jacque Vaughn has been the head coach Brooklyn needed to reach true potential

For context in the video above, the game is tied 116-116 with about three seconds left on the clock. Jacque Vaughn drew up a play for Kevin Durant that would put the ball in his hands for the final shot of the game and possibly a game-winner. Durant for some reason felt as if the play was better for Kyrie Irving and expressed that to his head coach.

Irving then looked at his head coach and said, “it’s gonna work” and his head coach looked at him and said “it’s gonna work”. Ben Simmons would inbounds the ball to Irving who would take a step-back three on the Raptors Fred VanVleet and Irving hit nothing but net. It was incredible for Vaughn to have so much trust in his players as he’s been coaching Brooklyn for just 30 games now.

Vaughn had this to say the other night after the Net’s blowout win vs the Spurs at home.

“Hopefully [we are] going to be a group that it doesn’t matter what the situation is,”… ““Whether it’s the end of the year versus Charlotte, the beginning of the year versus San Antonio, whether it’s at home versus Milwaukee, whether it’s on the road versus Cleveland — we show up, we play. Whoever’s going to play, we hoop out.” – Jacque Vaughn

This is the type of basketball that Nets fans were hoping to see with Durant and Irving on the team. The past two seasons have been filled with non-stop drama and distractions off the court. For the most part this year, Brooklyn has written their own narrative and are showing the rest of the league just how dominant they can be. You can watch the Nets on the road tonight at 8:00pm vs the Chicago Bulls.