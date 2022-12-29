Kevin Durant Explains How Nets Found Their ‘Identity’ And Why It’s Lead To Success

It came down to the final possession of the game last night, but the Brooklyn Nets snuck out a 108-107 win on the road vs the Atlanta Hawks. That victory was the tenth in a row for Brooklyn and the team has been riding a wave of momentum through the month of December. After the win, Nets superstar Kevin Durant spoke to the media and told them the reason why Brooklyn turned around their season after a 2-6 start.

Steve Nash was fired on November 1, and assistant coach Jacque Vaughn was promoted to full-time head coach. Since them, Durant feels as if the Nets found their “identity” and it’s lead to a wealth of success so far. In the ten-game win streak for Brooklyn, they’ve won games by 30 points and then have had nights like yesterday where the margin of victory is just one point.

Durant explains how Brooklyn has found their ‘identity’ this season

“I felt like we didn’t have an identity to start the season,”… “And then we started to figure it out…last month or so starting to move. We figuring out our identity as a team and you walk into every game believing that, alright, if we stick to this template and to this structure that we have we’ll be fine regardless of what goes on in the game.” – Kevin Durant

The Nets have a solid roster of players this season and head coach Jacque Vaughn has a number of weapons at his disposal. Durant and Kyrie Irving highlight the players in the stating lineup, but Brooklyn have bench players who could be starters on other NBA teams. Seth Curry, TJ Warren, Edmund Sumner, and Yuta Watanabe all make huge contributions off the bench for the Nets. It’s easy to enjoy the success when your on a ten-game win streak, but the Nets need to stay hungry and keep that underdog mentality against the rest of the league.