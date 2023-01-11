Brooklyn Are In Better Shape This Season To Sustain Momentum Without Kevin Durant

The Brooklyn Nets have hit their groove this season as they’ve won 18 of their last 20 games. On top of that, they are only 1.5 games behind the first place Boston Celtics in the East. Last season the Nets lost Kevin Durant for an extended period of time and it derailed the season completely. General Manager Sean Marks made some key moves in the offseason and that is why Brooklyn are in better shape this time around without Durant on the floor.

Kevin Durant had an MRI on Monday and tests revealed that he has a sprained MCL and will be out for at least a month. That should take us right into the all-star break with Durant likely to make his return after that if all goes well.

Brooklyn are in better shape this season to have KD miss some time

The Brooklyn Nets had Kevin Durant suffer an eerily similar injury last season that derailed all the momentum the Nets were having. Their season never truly recovered after that and the Nets barley made the playoffs before they were swept by the Boston Celtics in the first-round.

This season is different for the Nets. They finally have those key role players and pieces that are ready and willing to make a bigger impact. Offseason signing like Royce O’Neal, Edmond Sumner, Markieff Morris, Yuta Watanabe, and TJ Warren have all made a big impact on Brooklyn’s season in different ways.

Brooklyn are also in a better position this season with their head coach and that can make a serious impact. Steve Nash was fired early in the beginning of the season and Jacque Vaughn changed the team after Nash’s departure. The Nets bought into his system and he simplified the game for Brooklyn. They are 23-7 this season with Vaughn at the top and had a 12-game win streak in that time as well.

More notable players on the team like Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons, and Nic Claxton may have to shoulder more of a workload while Durant is out. Irving was in and out of the lineup last season and he’ll surely return the favor for the agony he put the Nets through last season. Irving will be seeing a few more shots per game with Durant out. Simmons and Claxton will both need to make an impact on the boards and defensively for the Nets if they want to sustain the success they had while fully healthy.