Kevin Durant to miss at least two weeks with right MCL sprain

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant will miss at least two weeks after being diagnosed with an isolated MCL sprain of his right knee. An MRI on Monday confirmed his knee sprain.

Durant sustained the injury during the third quarter of Brooklyn’s 102-101 win over the Miami Heat on Sunday night. At the 1:05 mark, after Ben Simmons blocked Jimmy Butler’s shot in the paint, Butler fell back into Durant’s right knee.

Per a few NBA betting sites, Kevin Durant has the fifth-best odds to win MVP this season. Sportsbooks show better odds for Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic, Jayson Tatum, and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Kevin Durant has an MCL sprain and will be reevaluated in two weeks, but there are reasons for optimism with the Nets.@IanBegley with more on Durant's injury: https://t.co/IbP3KJf3z3 pic.twitter.com/SezFcwIDMm — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) January 9, 2023

Kevin Durant missed over six weeks after injuring his left MCL in the Nets’ 120-105 win against the New Orleans Pelicans on January 15, 2022. Brooklyn lost 11 straight games and went 5-16 during his absence last season.

In the Nets’ win loss to Miami, the forward ended his performance with 17 points, five boards, two assists, one steal, and one block in 31 minutes played. Kyrie Irving led Brooklyn in scoring with 29 points.

Nets forward Kevin Durant will miss at least two weeks after being diagnosed with sprained MCL in right knee

“Those plays are scary, because when someone’s not looking what’s going on, anything can happen in those moments,” Irving said. “So I’m grateful for all that time he’s put in the weight room putting his body in a great position, and his body was able to save him from something worse.”

Through 39 starts this season, Kevin Durant is averaging 29.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.5 blocks per game. Also, he’s shooting a career-best 55.9% from the field and 37.6% outside the arc. The 15-year veteran could become the first player NBA history to average 30 points in a season on 67% true shooting.

Kevin Durant injured his knee when Jimmy Butler crashed into him —Looks like MCL mechanism Similar to his previous two knee injuries pic.twitter.com/XsTcXrIrhF — Dr. Evan Jeffries, DPT (@GameInjuryDoc) January 9, 2023

The 12-time All-Star is averaging a career-high 93.4% free-throw shooting percentage as well. On Nov. 28, in the Nets’ 109-102 victory versus the Orlando Magic, Kevin Durant recorded a season-high 45 points in 39 minutes of action. He finished 19-of-24 (79.2%) shooting from the floor and made three 3-pointers.

Of course, the Nets will play two games over the next six days. Then, the Nets will play six straight away games. In other words, Durant is projected to miss at least 10 games. They need him back as soon as possible. With the 34-year-old, Brooklyn went on a 12-game win streak under coach Jacque Vaughn. Needless to say, he is the team’s MVP.