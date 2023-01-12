NBA Insider Says The Brooklyn Nets Will Be Active At The February NBA Trade Deadline

The Brooklyn Nets season changed for the better when Jacque Vaughn became the head coach and the team has been thriving under his leadership. His squad is a scorching 18-2 over their last 20 games, but lost Kevin Durant for about a month with an MCL injury that occurred in their last game vs the Heat. With the trade deadline approaching, NBA insiders say that the Nets are going to be active and buyers around that time.

We saw the Nets do this last season when GM Sean Marks made a last-second block-buster trade in the eleventh hour to ship James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, and two future first-round picks.

New York Sports Betting sites have the Nets at (+800) to win the Finals this season. Brooklyn have some evaluating to do with their roster while Kevin Durant is out.

Kevin Durant has some of the worse injury luck, another year where he gets hurt by someone falling into his legs pic.twitter.com/grokTEQ0w6 — Kory Waldron (@KWalHoops) January 9, 2023

NBA insiders say the Brooklyn Nets will be active around the February trade deadline

It’s a sellers market in the NBA right now and teams are being relatively quiet. Once the deadline gets closer, more teams will be inclined to make moves to upgrade their roster or try and gain future assets in picks. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski had this to comment of what he thinks the Nets will be doing come the February 9.

“I think Brooklyn is going to be active. I think they’re going to upgrade particularly in the front court.” – Adrian Wojnarowski

Brooklyn’s presence down low and on the glass has been their one apparent weakness this season. They’re missing that frontcourt presence who can take care of the rebounding. Additionally, they’ll need this player to be able to guard the other teams center. Nic Claxton has a unique build and he’s been highly effective for the Nets, but he lacks the muscle and strength needed to be able to stop players like Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Wojnarowski also noted that T.J. Warren will see an increased role for the Nets while Durant is out for about a month. The Nets will continue to evaluate their roster over the new few weeks as the trade deadline approaches and they wait for the return of Kevin Durant. This is a perfect time for role players to step up and make a big impact.