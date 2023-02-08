Nets Fall 116-112 To Phoenix, Cam Thomas Becomes Youngest Player In NBA History To Have Three-Straight 40 Point Games

The Brooklyn Nets are 5-5 in their last ten games and have dropped two in a row. As a team they are trying to keep their season alive while Kevin Durant may not return until after the all-star break. One player who’s been exceeding his expectations as of late is second-year pro Cam Thomas. He’s been setting personal best records in his last three games for Brooklyn. With another 40-point game last night he became the youngest player in NBA history to have three-straight games with 40+.

Brooklyn did loose the game 116-112 in the end but Cam Thomas has been an offensive catalyst for Brooklyn in their last three games. He’s gone for 44, 47, and 43 in three straight games. All eyes were on LeBron James breaking the scoring record last night but Thomas’ performance can’t be forgotten.

Cam Thomas in his last 3 games: 44 PTS | 5 REB | 5 AST

47 PTS | 4 REB | 3 AST

43 PTS | 5 REB | 3 AST He's the youngest player in NBA history to score 40 points in 3 straight games 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Hsi0NuytaY — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 8, 2023

Cam Thomas continues to break records over this three-game stretch for Brooklyn

On Monday Thomas had a career-high 47 point and was the youngest player since LeBron James to have back-to-back 44+ point games. With 43 last night, he passed Allen Iverson for the youngest player in NBA history to have three straight 40+ point games. Ever since Irving requested a trade last Friday, Thomas has been the offensive firepower the Nets need while Durant is still out.

Thomas was not as efficient as he had been in his previous two games from deep but he made his free-throws count. He went 18-20 from the line along with 5 rebounds and three assists in the game. In his past three games he’s shooting a combined 56 percent from the field.

The 21 year old was upset that the Nets have lost two in a row despite him having some of he best games of his young career. He had this to say to the media after the game about what it feels like to hear he’s making NBA history.

“But it’s just good to have my name in history, I’m just going to embrace it. Just be proud of all the hard work you put in.” – Cam Thomas

Brooklyn’s next chance to try and stop the small two-game losing streak will be tomorrow at home vs the Chicago Bulls.