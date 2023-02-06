Main Page
Brooklyn’s Cam Thomas Could See Increased Minutes After Career-High 44 Points And Kyrie Irving Trade
Hours after the Nets were hit with the Kyrie Irving trade request, Brooklyn had a home game to play vs the Washington Wizards. They were without Irving, Kevin Durant, Ben Simmons, and TJ Warren to starts the game. Additionally, they lost Seth Curry and Markieff Morris in the game due to injury. That left the stage for Cam Thomas to have a career-high 44 points and once again shows his value on this roster.
Thomas came off the bench for the Nets vs Washington and played 29 minutes and had a career-high 44 points along with 5 rebounds and 5 assists. In his career with the Nets he’s always seen less minutes when Kyrie Irving plays. It’s hard as a young player trying to establish yourself and be a border line rotational player.
However, with Irving off to the Dallas Mavericks, this leaves an opportunity for Thomas to see increased minutes and a bigger role for the Nets. New York Sports Betting sites have the Nets at (+2200) to win the Finals this season.
The man of the hour.@24_camthomas talks to @Meghan_Triplett about tonight's win 🎥 pic.twitter.com/lhAcyZoTYE
— Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) February 5, 2023
Cam Thomas’ career-high 44 points helped spark a Nets 23-point comeback vs the Wizards
With his 44 points vs the Wizards, Cam Thomas joins an exclusive list of players with at least 44 points in 29 minutes or less. The others to do the same are Steph Curry, Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum, Klay Thompson, and Kemba Walker. His 19 points in the fourth quarter helped lead Brooklyn in some of the biggest moments of the game.
Thomas has always seen an increased role with Brooklyn when Kyrie Irving is out. Now that he’s no longer with the team, Thomas may see an increased role permanently. We saw this last season when Kyrie missed a large number of games for Brooklyn due to the covid restrictions. The second-year pro got increased playing time in the games Kyrie missed.
His biggest moment in the Nets comeback win came with 12.5 seconds left in the fourth and the Nets were down 123-122.He drove to the basket and tried a floater over Washington’s Daniel Gafford who was called for a goaltending and a foul on the play. Thomas completed the three-point play and put the Nets up by one. It was by far the best and most complete game he’s played as a Brooklyn Net.
